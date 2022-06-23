Some Four State teachers won grants to spruce up their classroom

JOPLIN, Mo. – Some Four State teachers earned some extra cash to fund their classrooms thanks to grants.

Western Governors University awarded nine southwest Missouri teachers grants as a part of their “fund my classroom” initiative.

Officials say the grants totaled more than 42 hundred dollars and each grant for the teachers ranged from one hundred to one thousand dollars.

The following teachers were awarded grants:

Susan Wilson, a first-grade teacher at Granby Elementary School in Granby, who received a $170 grant to purchase a variety of manipulatives and other materials to go along with the new Science of Reading program being implemented next school year.

Charlotte McGuirk, a first-grade teacher at Granby Elementary School in Granby, who received a $320 grant to purchase a variety of manipulatives and other materials to go along with the new Science of Reading program being implemented next school year.

Tonya Smith, a family and consumer science teacher in the Bronaugh R-7 School District in Bronaugh, who received a $516 grant to purchase air fryers and Instant Pots® for her classroom, providing her students with the opportunity to learn how to operate and utilize these convenient small kitchen appliances as part of her cooking unit.

Dana Reed, a special education teacher at Diamond High School in the Diamond R-IV School District in Diamond, who received a $1,000 grant to fund her classroom cottage industry project that provides students with an opportunity to learn how to start and manage a small business, while gaining experience designing, producing, marketing and selling products.

Crystal Charles, a social studies teacher at Seneca High School in the Seneca R-7 School District in Seneca, who received a $350 grant to purchase 25 copies of The Words We Live By: Your Annotated Guide to the Constitution, a supplementary text that will help her AP government students break down the U.S. Constitution into layman’s terms and better understand it.

Micah Moorehouse, a fifth grade ELA teacher at Granby Elementary School in Granby, who received a $100 grant that will be used to purchase a classroom set of 12 Mark Twain Award-nominated books that were recognized for the 2022-2023 school year by the Missouri Association of School Librarians.

