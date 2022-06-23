New screening equipment being installed at Blue Grass Airport

Those looking for summer travel have a new step while moving through Blue Grass Airport. New screening equipment is being installed at the Lexington facility. When completed, three new computing tomography screens will be in place. Transportation Security Administration Regional Spokesman Mark Howell said it will enhance inspections.“What it does is it gives us the capability to do three-D bag searches and look at those images on a 360-degree angle. So, definitely an increase to security,” said Howell.Howell said it also increases efficiency because liquids and electronics can be kept in bags. It's expected to be completed by the Fourth of July weekend. Blue Grass Airport Spokeswoman Lauren White said the Lexington facility has been minimally impacted by flight cancelations. Still, she recommends getting airline apps and arriving two hours ahead of departure.