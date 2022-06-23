ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
64% think Jan. 6 attack on Capitol was planned: Quinnipiac University poll

By Nexstar Media Wire, Isabella Gentile
 2 days ago

HAMDEN, Conn. ( WTNH ) — A new Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday shows 64% of Americans think the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was planned.

A majority of Democrats and Independents – 84% and 61%, respectively – say the attack was planned, poll results show , while Republicans are divided. Just under half – 49% – of Republicans say it was planned and 46% say it was spontaneous.

According to the poll, 46% of Americans say former President Donald Trump did commit a crime with his efforts to change the results of the 2020 presidential election, while 47% say he did not.

Fox anchor: Jan. 6 witnesses outlining ‘huge, stunning, clear’ lack of voter fraud evidence

In terms of responsibility Trump bears for the storming of the U.S. Capitol that day, 41% of the Quinnipiac University Poll participants think he bears a lot and 18% think he bears some, while 14% say he bears not much and 25% say none at all.

The poll asked whether people are more or less likely to vote for a political candidate for office who says they believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

Of those polled, 15% say they are more likely to vote for that candidate, poll results show, while 45% say they are less likely to and 35% say it makes no difference.

