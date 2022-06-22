A sneak peek of the newest restaurants at the Shore

Happy Thursday, foodies, and welcome to another Jersey Shore Eats newsletter!

Your local food writer has been hard at work since we were last together, checking out new restaurants and sitting down with their owners for an upcoming story.

You'll find it in next week's edition, but here are a few details ahead of time:

Cali Snacks, Belmar: When the birria craze kicked off a few years ago, Edwin Vazquez was on top of it — first at Mayan Restaurant in Asbury Park, where he served the dipping tacos on Sundays, and then at his own restaurant, Los Barbaros Birria, in Belmar. Vazquez grew up in California, where "every birrieria has something next to it (selling) either sweets or waters" (agua frescas, for example), he said. Next month, he'll open Cali Snacks next door to his Main Street restaurant. Customers can expect early-morning breakfast sandwiches, coffee and smoothies then sweet and savory West Coast snacks like mini pancakes topped with Nutella and fruit, and Dorilocos, a walking taco-style treat of Doritos topped with cucumbers, jicama, nuts and chamoy.

Queen City Crust, Beach Haven: Brothers Troy and Dylan Sambalino spent years working in Long Beach Island restaurants (and at the Michelin three-starred Manresa in California) before deciding to go into business for themselves. Queen City Crust, which makes cheddar-crusted Detroit-style pizza, opened in May on LBI and has become so popular that they often sell out. "I've been experimenting with these pizzas for a little while," said Troy, who tops his pies with burrata, pepperoni and hot honey, and pineapple-braised pork and cotija cheese.

Mason's Bar & Grill, Beachwood: For nearly a decade, Jesse Dedreux and Scarlett Dell have owned restaurants specializing in the food of Dell's native Louisiana. But this summer, the couple will open Mason's Bar & Grill, a restaurant reminiscent of those Dedreux's parents once ran: The Pit Stop and Brandy's Tavern in Brick, Jesse's in Brielle, The Happy Hour in Toms River. "Our food is going to be traditional bar food, pub food: burgers, pizza and wings," Jesse said. He hopes to open Mason's in July.

Good eats

One of the perks of meeting with Edwin at Cali Snacks was having lunch at Los Barbaros Birria, and it was a meal I won't soon forget. The restaurant only serves birria — as any birrieria should, he said — but the slow-cooked meat is used in a variety of preparations.

I had a taco, a mulita and ramen birria, which came with a side of radishes and a cup of sauce made from chile de árbol. Add a fruity sandi playera — a watermelon drink topped with chunks of fruit and a drizzle of chamoy — and you have the perfect summer meal.

Don't be surprised if you have to wait: I took a seat at 11:30 a.m. on a Tuesday, and the restaurant was full by noon.

Crazy for taffy?

Summer is for salt water taffy, and food writer Gabriela Laracca rounded up some of the best spots to find it at the Shore.

One is Lucille's Candies, which has shops in Stafford and Beach Haven. Co-owner Janice Eismann, whose family has been in the business since the 1920s, shared a fun tip for ensuring the taffy you're buying is fresh.

"If you grab [both sides], pull it apart in either direction and it doesn't stretch, it's not fresh," she said. "It should stretch for a foot without breaking."

Gabriela tried: "It got to (about) 2 feet long before caving in the middle and falling to the ground," she said.

Who knew!

