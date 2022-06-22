ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

'She didn’t deserve this': Man arrested in February homicide, family remembers mother of 3

By Jake Allen, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3z3g_0gJAQyMU00

India Abram wants people to know what her mother was like.

“She was the life of the party and her presence was always known,” Abram said. “She deserved for life to treat her better.”

Cynthia Shouse was blunt, funny and doubled as a best friend and mother, Abram said.

Shouse, 43, was found dead in an alley in February on Indianapolis’ north side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department determined her death to be a homicide.

Tyrone Barnes, 44, was arrested in connection with Shouse’s death Wednesday , according to police records. Arrest records show Barnes was arrested on suspicion of reckless homicide.

On Feb. 12, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Winthrop Avenue where they found Shouse in an alley near a roofing supply store. She was pronounced dead around 10:30 a.m., according to IMPD.

Previous coverage: Homicide detectives determine cause of February death of Indy woman found in alley

More crime news: Police: Man found dead inside vehicle early Wednesday on Indianapolis' east side

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined Shouse’s cause of death was hypothermia with contributing factors of blunt force injuries to the head and acute alcohol and methamphetamine intoxication.

Shouse moved to Indianapolis about a week before she was killed. The night before her body was found she was making plans to visit her three children and six grandchildren back in Muncie.

“She was a very outgoing person. She was a loving person who could put a smile on your face,” Ishmael Abram said.

He and Shouse have two daughters and were together for around 16 years. They met while working at a grocery store in Muncie, Ishmael Abram said.

“Some people could take Cynthia the wrong way. She wouldn't hold back. She would speak her mind, she was blunt and she would tell you the truth," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ieUH_0gJAQyMU00

Two days before an arrest was announced in connection with her death, Shouse’s family gathered to celebrate her youngest grandson’s birthday, which was also her birthday.

“It's hard to celebrate something and memorialize her at the same time,” Ishmael Abram said. “It’s been hard on everyone but especially her two daughters.”

Shouse and her daughters lived together right before she moved to Indianapolis, Ishmael Abram said.

“They got real close with their mom in the five to ten years,” Ishmael Abram said. "They loved their momma and there's not a day that goes by that I don't think about her. Not a day that goes by. She didn’t deserve this at all.”

Anyone with information about the Shouse's death is asked to call Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov .

Alternatively, those with information call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or to remain anonymous.

Contact Jake Allen at  jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19 .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'She didn’t deserve this': Man arrested in February homicide, family remembers mother of 3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests 17-year-old involved in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for a Sunday morning shooting at a downtown intersection that injured two people. Just after midnight, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to gunshots near West Market Street and North Meridian Street. Officers found two girls who had been shot....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Southeast side death no longer ruled a stabbing

UPDATE: Police have since clarified that this death is no longer being considered a stabbing but rather a normal death investigation. No foul play is suspected, IMPD said. The original story can be read below. INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after being stabbed on the city’s southeast side, police confirmed Friday. The stabbing occurred […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Muncie, IN
wrtv.com

IMPD investigating death on southeast side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a death on the city's southeast side. Officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at about 6 p.m. on Friday in the 5800 block of E. Troy Ave. Upon arrival, officers located a person with injuries consistent with trauma. The person was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

1 dead after near northwest side stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a stabbing on the near northwest side. IMPD officers responded to the area of W. 30th Street and Ethel Ave. for a report of a person stabbed Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from stab wounds. The person was...
MARION COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Ingram
cbs4indy.com

Arrest in February homicide where woman was beaten, left in alley

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been charged with reckless homicide in the death of Cynthia Shouse, Indianapolis. Her body was discovered on the morning of February 12, in the 2600 block of Winthrop Avenue. She was declared dead at the scene, and the case was initially treated as a death investigation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Family Of Man Who Died in Police Custody Suing Indianapolis, 6 IMPD Cops

INDIANAPOLIS–A federal wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the City of Indianapolis and 6 IMPD officers by the family of Herman Whitfield III. The lawsuit says the family called for help on April 25 when Whitfield, 39, was having a mental health crisis. Whitfield family attorney Richard Waples says the officers used a taser on Whitfield followed by “deadly, unnecessary force.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicide Detectives#Reckless Homicide#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Impd
FOX59

Driver killed in 2 car crash, second driver ran from scene

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that now involves a DUI investigation. Around 6 p.m. Friday night, IMPD said a Jeep hit a van on North Shadeland Avenue on the east side, just north of Washington Street. The driver of the van was killed, and a passenger in the van was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis firefighter arrested by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have arrested Indianapolis firefighter, Nathaniel Waldroup, on a criminal charge for an off-duty incident, IFD announced Thursday. Waldroup is an active firefighter with the IFD and has served on the department for 2 years. He is currently on leave without pay.
WIBC.com

Father Sentenced for the Death of His 28-Day-Old Son

INDIANAPOLIS – A father in Indianapolis has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the death of his 28-day-old son. In December 2019, first responders took Michael Gaunt’s son to Riley Hospital for Children after he was found unresponsive. The child had brain cell and tissue damage, in addition to a clavicle and spiral fracture. At the time, Guant and the baby’s mother were not able to provide any explanation for the injuries the child sustained.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
cbs4indy.com

Driver accused of killing ER doctor, mother in separate crashes bonds out of jail

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman accused of killing two people in separate crashes is out of jail after posting bond. 55-year-old Kelli Anderson is awaiting trial after being charged with reckless homicide and six counts of criminal recklessness in connection with a crash involving multiple cars that killed a mother of four. She was not charged following another crash that killed an Indianapolis emergency room doctor.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy