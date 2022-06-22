Phoenix Fire Department uses drones to help combat fires, keep firefighters safe

Division chief Daniel Cheatham toggled his controls, watching as he directed one of three new Fire Department drones over a pile of rubble. Its engines whirred as it hovered over concrete slabs and a beat-up bus in a practice maneuver on Wednesday outside the Phoenix Fire Department Special Operations area.

Cheatham is the program manager of the Fire Department's newly minted Unmanned Aerial Systems program, which was launched earlier this month to increase the efficiency and safety of firefighter missions.

During a news event on Wednesday, Cheatham and other Phoenix fire personnel demonstrated how drones are used to assist in combatting fires. Since June 6, the program has overseen over 10 missions, Cheatham said, providing reconnaissance for firefighters handling brush and structure fires.

Capt. Kenny Overton, the department's spokesperson, said drones are valuable for helping command staff make quick decisions during dangerous operations.

Drones are equipped with 360 orbital views and can be flown above or to the sides of an emergency area, eliminating the need to send firefighters into potential danger. During structure fires, live feed from drones inform command staff on how an incident is progressing, and whether the firefighting response is successful or if adjustments need to be made.

Hazmat situations are among the most dangerous for firefighters, but drones can provide a much-needed buffer, Overton said. He demonstrated this by having Cheatham fly the drone over the bus at the top of the rubble hill. Its mechanical blades were a blur as it moved around the vehicle. The drone fills in the information gaps that dispatchers and callers can't, Overton said.

"We can launch the drone and get a look at the vehicle, get a look at the placards on it before we have crews get to that and expose themselves to a chemical or substances," he said, "The zoom-in capabilities with the camera on the drone help us dial right in to see what is on this placard, what's going on, what kind of vehicle this is."

Cheatham, who is one of nine certified pilots, added that using drones in hazardous materials calls can help keep cancer at bay for firefighters.

"This drone can't catch cancer, but firefighters — we have a 65 greater chance of that," he said.

In the future, Cheatham hopes to employ drones in mountain rescues, where he expects they will help cut down the time needed to locate victims and the number of firefighters sent out.

"We can utilize this during mountain rescues to limit the number of rescuers we're putting on the mountain that could also potentially get injured," he said.

Drone operators complete around 50 hours of training to receive a basic Federal Administration Aviation license. They also undergo mission-specific training to prepare them for flying around structures or mountains and must attend mandatory monthly training sessions to keep their proficiency up.

The Phoenix Fire Department operates smaller drones that perform well in Valley weather until around 110 degrees, when their battery begins to be compromised.

Larger drones, Cheatham said, can withstand higher temperatures and fly for longer times and the department might acquire them in the future, once the program is more settled. Phoenix fire drones can now log up to 35 minutes of flight time before they require a battery change.

It's easy to spot a drone team on a mission: two people, an observer and a pilot, in brightly colored high-vis vests directing drone flights. It's the observer's job to flag hazards in the air or on the ground that might impede the operator's work.

Cheatham said it's important to give them wide berth, and not to worry about privacy issues: operators are mindful of the public's privacy, and drones currently only deliver live feed. There are no recordings or stored photos.

Reach criminal justice reporter Gloria Rebecca Gomez at grgomez@gannett.com or on Twitter @glorihuh.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Fire Department uses drones to help combat fires, keep firefighters safe