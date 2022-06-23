ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

ACSO: Inmates caught shortly after alleged escape

By Donna Smith, Oakridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago

Two women inmates reportedly escaped from an Anderson County jail work crew on Sunday before being caught less than an hour later by officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVMq1_0gJAQWqG00

The two inmates were Rose M. Phillips, 47, of Clinton, and Kristie L. Craig, 49, of Rocky Top, according to an email from Tyler Mayes, director of administrative services for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Phillips was in the Anderson County jail on charges of failure to appear, a child support attachment, and the manufacture/delivery/sale and possession of methamphetamine, Mayes stated.

Craig's charges that led to her being in the jail include violation of probation, failure to appear, criminal capias and simple possession, he stated. The women now possibly face escape charges.

In a news release Mayes sent out Sunday, he outlined what reportedly happened.

"At approximately 5:53 p.m., our office received notice that two inmates escaped from the Detention Facility (jail) and drove off in a vehicle. At 6:20 p.m., our deputies had the two inmates back in custody and en route back to the jail."

Sheriff Russell Barker stated, "The quick apprehension of the inmates was critical and a testament to the incredible job our patrol deputies do."

An investigation is underway. The Sheriff's Office will not make any additional comments until it is complete, the release stated.

Comments / 0

Related
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: First Tennesseean arrested for felony camping

A homeless Knoxville woman has apparently become the first person in Tennessee to be arrested under a controversial new law that targets the poorest of the poor by making it a felony to camp without permission on government property. She was, in fact, arrested on Tuesday by officers from the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Anderson County, TN
City
Clinton, TN
Clinton, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Rocky Top, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigators, with the help of the FBI, are investigating after several “disturbing” letters were found at several churches and at least one business in the county. The LaFollette Press, a local newspaper and a WVLT News partner, managed to...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Sheriff: 2 escaped inmates from Anderson County back in custody

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding two inmates that had escaped from a detention facility over the weekend. ACSO says Rose Phillips, 47, of Clinton and Kristie Craig, 49, of Rocky Top were two inmates who had reportedly escaped custody...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#The Sheriff S Office
wymt.com

Attempted escapees indicted in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitley County Grand Jury indicted three inmates on additional charges stemming from an attempted escape on April 29 at the Whitley County Detention Center on Monday, June 20. Paul Brock, Nicholas Rucker and Jordan Miracle were all incarcerated at the jail for separate murder...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following Blount Co. house fire

An East Tennessee fertility Doctor fears Tennessee's trigger law outlawing virtually all abortions could have unintended consequences for fertility doctors. THP trooper adopts dog he saved from scorching heat on I-75 Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper adopted a dog after he rescued it from the...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wvlt.tv

KPD: Man shot multiple times in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are investigating after a man was found shot multiple times in East Knoxville Friday morning, officials said. At approximately 7:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Lay Avenue. Upon arrival, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital in “serious condition.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Scott County Woman Missing Since Saturday

Knoxville fire investigators asking for information on former Hotel Knoxville fire. Those that submit a tip leading to prosecution will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, officials said. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. What will reproductive health look like in Tennessee?. Alan Jackson to perform in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former Sullivan County Deputy indicted on theft charges, turns himself in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced in a media release on Tuesday the conclusions of its investigation into former Sullivan County Deputy Cody Cookenour. TBI agents began investigating theft allegations against Cookenour back in March. TBI officials reported that between April 2021 and March 2022, Cookenour...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Three Inmates Pick Up Additional Charges Following Failed Escape Attempt

Three inmates in Whitley County were indicted on additional charges stemming from an escape attempt at the Whitley County Detention Center. Paul Borck, Nicholas Rucker, and Jordan Miracle were all incarcerated for separate murder cases. They allegedly escaped from their cell blocks and managed to kidnap three jail employees. In...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WBIR

BCSO: One dead, another injured after house fire in Blount County early Friday morning

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said a person was dead and another was injured after a house fire on Clendenen Road in Maryville early Friday morning. They said when deputies arrived at around 3 a.m., they found five people outside of the burning home. A 17-year-old girl was injured and they said she was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. Some people were treated for smoke inhalation at the site of the home, authorities said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy