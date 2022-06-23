ACSO: Inmates caught shortly after alleged escape

Two women inmates reportedly escaped from an Anderson County jail work crew on Sunday before being caught less than an hour later by officers.

The two inmates were Rose M. Phillips, 47, of Clinton, and Kristie L. Craig, 49, of Rocky Top, according to an email from Tyler Mayes, director of administrative services for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Phillips was in the Anderson County jail on charges of failure to appear, a child support attachment, and the manufacture/delivery/sale and possession of methamphetamine, Mayes stated.

Craig's charges that led to her being in the jail include violation of probation, failure to appear, criminal capias and simple possession, he stated. The women now possibly face escape charges.

In a news release Mayes sent out Sunday, he outlined what reportedly happened.

"At approximately 5:53 p.m., our office received notice that two inmates escaped from the Detention Facility (jail) and drove off in a vehicle. At 6:20 p.m., our deputies had the two inmates back in custody and en route back to the jail."

Sheriff Russell Barker stated, "The quick apprehension of the inmates was critical and a testament to the incredible job our patrol deputies do."

An investigation is underway. The Sheriff's Office will not make any additional comments until it is complete, the release stated.