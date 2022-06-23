ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

Appalachian Arts Craft offers July classes

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago
Appalachian Arts Craft Center in Clinton, Tenn. is offering the following arts and craft classes in July, according to a news release. For additional information, call (865) 494-9854 or visit the website: appalachianarts.net.

Intro to Wheel Throwing: A Beginner’s Course with Hannah Zechman

Wednesdays starting July 20 concluding Aug. 24 — 6 to 9 p.m. (6 Sessions)

Students will learn the basic principles and tools for wheel-throwing on the pottery wheel as well as the foundational skills for creating ceramic pieces, including centering, trimming, and glazing. Beginner’s Welcome! No experience necessary! Beginner’s Welcome! No experience necessary! Hannah Zechman is a small-batch ceramic artist located in Clinton, Tennessee. Her work is inspired by the Appalachian Mountains and lifestyle. With a focus on underglaze work and sgraffito techniques, Hannah uses her physical surroundings and imaginative play to create art. As an archaeologist by degree, and a lover of all things messy, pottery is a natural medium for her creativity. Member Rate: $145 | Non-Member Rate: $155 | Material Fee: $30 (includes 25lbs of clay, glazes and firings) | Registration Deadline: July 13.

Mosaic Glass with Penny James

Wednesday, July 20 — noon to 4 p.m. and Thursday, July 21 — 1 to 3 p.m. (2 Sessions)

In this beginner’s class students will get to choose from a variety of trending mosaic glass style projects, glass on glass, small round table, or frames with or without a mirror. The instructor will have a variety of patterns and materials to choose from. No Experience Required. Member Rate: $60 | Non-Member Rate: $70 | Material Fee: $30 paid directly to instructor. Registration Deadline: July 13

Learn to Sew with Janet Donaldson

Monday, July 25 — 1 to 4 p.m.

Don’t feel confident using a sewing machine? In this class, students will learn how to use a sewing machine and practice sewing techniques. Students can bring their own sewing machine or use one that is provided. All levels Welcome. No Experience Necessary. Member Rate: $25 Non-Member Rate: $35 | Registration Deadline: July 18.

Zentangle for Beginners with Cindy Sugg

Thursday, July 28 — 1 to 2:30 p.m.

In this introductory class, students will learn the background of the history of Zentangle, be introduced to the basic steps of the Zentangle method while learning the associated vocabulary and tools used. Students will be immersed in creating Zentangle tiles and will leave with a clear understanding that, “anything is possible one stroke at a time.” ® No Experience Required. Cindy Sugg is a CZT, certified Zentangle teacher and owner of Tangled Pottery. Cindy grew up as a military kid traveling all around the world and attended 13 different schools! During the pandemic, Cindy found Zentangle to calm her mind and she even started "tangling" on her own pottery (Tangled Pottery). Member Rate: $20 | Non-Member Rate: $30 | Material Fee: $10 (paid directly to instructor) | Registration Deadline: July 21.

