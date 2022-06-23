'Knoxville's hottest horn band' to play at Grove June 25

Follow the breeze as Second Wind, described in a news release as "Knoxville's hottest horn band," is planning an Oak Ridge concert on Saturday, June 25.

The concert featuring music from Chicago, the Doobie Brothers, Stevie Wonder, Carole King and more will be at the Historic Grove Theatre, 123 Randolph Road, Oak Ridge. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m., according to a the release.

Members of the Second Wind band are Mike Hammack (bass guitar, vocals), Steve McCormick (lead guitar, vocals), Greg Nolan (lead keyboard, vocals), Gray Lancaster (vocals, keyboard, guitar, percussion), Jerry Cronley (drums), Tom Fox (trumpet, percussion), Rich Stone (saxophone, vocals) and Jeff Jennings (trombone, harmonica, vocals).

Visit SecondWindKnox.com for ticket information. Tickets cost $20 and $30 plus other fees, according to the website.