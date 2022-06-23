ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

'Knoxville's hottest horn band' to play at Grove June 25

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9EKA_0gJAQTC500

Follow the breeze as Second Wind, described in a news release as "Knoxville's hottest horn band," is planning an Oak Ridge concert on Saturday, June 25.

The concert featuring music from Chicago, the Doobie Brothers, Stevie Wonder, Carole King and more will be at the Historic Grove Theatre, 123 Randolph Road, Oak Ridge. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m., according to a the release.

Members of the Second Wind band are Mike Hammack (bass guitar, vocals), Steve McCormick (lead guitar, vocals), Greg Nolan (lead keyboard, vocals), Gray Lancaster (vocals, keyboard, guitar, percussion), Jerry Cronley (drums), Tom Fox (trumpet, percussion), Rich Stone (saxophone, vocals) and Jeff Jennings (trombone, harmonica, vocals).

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m., according to the release.

Visit SecondWindKnox.com for ticket information. Tickets cost $20 and $30 plus other fees, according to the website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Great food and live music at 201 cafe and wine bar

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a spot with great food, friendly staff, and live music look no further than 201 Café and Wine Bar, a family run restaurant located in Oak Ridge. 201 Cafe and Wine Bar is a local, family owned and...
OAK RIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, TN
Entertainment
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Oak Ridge, TN
wvlt.tv

Extra boost added to Neyland Stadium renovations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees voted to approve an increase in the budget for the Neyland Stadium renovations Thursday. The board voted to increase the budget by $108 million. In 2017, the board approved spending $180 million for the renovations and this new approval brings the total project spending up to $288 million, according to the documents.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ridge
Person
Jeff Jennings
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Carole King
kolomkobir.com

Fisherman Mike Graham lands near-record catfish in the Tennessee River

Mike Graham caught a near-record catfish in the Tennessee River. The big blue catfish weighed 107 pounds. The Tennessee state record blue catfish weighed 112 pounds, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. It was caught in 1998 by Robert Lewis in the Cumberland River. Graham, who is from Knoxville,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

'First-of-its-kind in the world' water coaster opens in Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee's Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville will debut a water coaster promising to be the first-of-its-kind. Soaky Mountain Waterpark announced the opening of the water coaster which will be known as "The Edge" will open to the public on Wednesday after first being announced last November. The slide will feature two lanes on a 70 foot tower.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Guitar#Horn#Bass Guitar#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Doobie Brothers
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Star Hits Three Home Runs In Three At-Bats In Summer League

Tennessee’s historic 2022 baseball season ended earlier than expected with Notre Dame upsetting the Vols in the Knoxville Super Regional. The underclassmen Vols are starting to get back on the diamond in summer leagues across the country and freshman Blake Burke continues to crush baseballs. Playing for the Healdsburg...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Norris Dam, Cove Lake campgrounds to be renovated

State Senator Ken Yager says that the new 2022-2023 state budget includes more than $20 million to renovate campgrounds at two nearby state parks. Norris Dam State Park will receive $12.04 million in upgrades while Cove Lake State Park is set to receive $8.31 million. The project will renovate all...
CLINTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
WATE

Find comfort for your loved ones at Alexander Guest House

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Historic hotel now houses assisted senior living. The Alexander Guest House offers a rich history while dedicating their time to senior citizens looking for comfort and unique care. They offer a wide range of services to ensure your loved ones need’s are being...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Brush fire in Halls almost reaches 2 homes

At around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire at the 4500 block of Foothills Drive in Halls. When they arrived they found an unattended brush fire spreading toward two homes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Blount County Animal Center is needing your help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give this dog a second chance at life. Midnight has been at Blount County Animal Center for 2 years after being hit by a car and found off road in a ditch. After a few broken bones, the center nursed Midnight back to good health and is ready to find a forever family to call his own.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy