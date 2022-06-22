ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Why the state auditor's daughter took the stand in ongoing public corruption trial

By Xerxes Wilson, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago

The daughter of Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness on Wednesday testified that she worked every hour she billed state taxpayers while employed in her mother’s office in recent years.

Elizabeth McGuiness, who goes by Saylar, is a foundational witness in state prosecutors’ case against McGuiness, who is fighting two public corruption felonies and three misdemeanor charges for actions she took after her election to the office in 2019.

The employment of Elizabeth McGuiness is relevant to the conflict-of-interest misdemeanor, as well as the felony theft charge faced by McGuiness.

Elizabeth McGuiness, 20, told the jury that she began the part-time job in the auditor’s office in the spring of 2020 as she was graduating high school and preparing to begin her college education in South Carolina. She told the jury she continued to work in a limited fashion while off at school and continues to work in the office today.

Prompted by questions from Deputy Attorney General Maria Knoll, Elizabeth McGuiness told the jury she didn’t remember how she found out about the job, that she believes she was interviewed by the office’s then-chief of staff but doesn’t remember the content of the interview.

She was paid $17.50 an hour for a maximum of 29.5 hours per week, a cap she said she reached on average.

Opening Statements: 'This is not a pizza shop:' criminal trial for Delaware's elected auditor begins

She started the job around the same time as her childhood friend, Virginia Bateman, who testified last week. In their initial indictment against the auditor in October, prosecutors said Elizabeth McGuiness had been paid around $19,000.

Upon cross-examination by Steve Wood, her mother’s defense attorney, Elizabeth McGuiness said she worked every hour she billed and never stole money from the state.

She told the jury that her duties included “pretty much anything and everything handed to me.”

She discussed editing documents, manuals, reports and newsletters, as well as creating graphics for office social media posts and newsletters. Part of her duties was also what has been referred to in court as “staffing Kathy,” which included traveling to events with her mother where she would help hand out literature and take pictures.

On his cross-examination, Wood showed a litany of emails involving Elizabeth McGuiness to or from her mother or other officials in the office appearing to show her working on certain projects. The emails stretched from June 2020 through the end of the year.

Upon questioning from Wood, she said there are similar emails for the following year of her employment.

She testified about twice working at the Delaware State Fair in Harrington where her hours worked went over the 29.5 hours allowed each week. She told the jury she was instructed by either her mother or another high-level office official to “bank” the hours, meaning she logged the extra hours in subsequent weeks or months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45emAv_0gJAQJc300

Prompted by Knoll’s questioning, she told the jury she used her personal Gmail address for work. Prosecutors also played audio of her first interview with a prosecutor in the Delaware Department of Justice. In that call, she told the investigator she used only her state email for work.

Upon questioning by Wood, she told the jury the conversation with the investigator occurred the day after the Firefly Music Festival, that she wasn’t on her “A-game,” that she was wrong but didn’t mean to mislead.

Prosecutors questioned her about her use of a state car, prompting her to tell Knoll that “pretty much the entire time” she used the car, her mother and Bateman were present. Upon cross-examination by Wood, she told the jury that there was no occasion she used the car by herself.

RECENT: Expect testimony to pick up during second week of Delaware auditor's criminal corruption trial

Her testimony lined up with the prior statements to the jury by Bateman. Prompted by Wood, both discussed how other employees in the office treated them.

Elizabeth McGuiness said that auditors in the office had a "distaste” for her and Bateman before they knew them. Bateman told the jury that employees were rude to them.

Elizabeth McGuiness has not been accused of any crime and prosecutors showed the jury what was referred to as a “limited immunity agreement” she signed.

To convict Kathy McGuiness of the conflict-of-interest charge tied to hiring her daughter, prosecutors must show that the auditor used her power to hire her daughter and that her daughter benefited in ways that similarly situated employees did not.

So far, prosecutors have called two former part-time workers to the witness stand to discuss their job duties. Both stated they had some similar job tasks, were paid slightly less per hour than Bateman and McGuiness, and were not allowed to “bank” hours. Both said they left the office because of personal reasons.

Prosecutors are likely to call more part-time employees to the stand in the coming days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hWvx_0gJAQJc300

McGuiness is also charged with theft as prosecutors claim she exercised control over state money by hiring her daughter to a job that paid into a bank account jointly controlled by McGuiness and her daughter.

In Wednesday’s testimony, Elizabeth McGuiness told the jury she did not give any of her earnings to her mother and that she opened the bank account before she was a teenager.

Contact Xerxes Wilson at (302) 324-2787 or xwilson@delawareon line.com . Follow @Ber_Xerxes on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Why the state auditor's daughter took the stand in ongoing public corruption trial

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Delaware Governor Extends Delaware's Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days

WILMINGTON, Del.– Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important people stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” said Carney. “Keep doing the things we...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Bill to bypass Constitution, create vote-by-mail system passes committee

A bill to bypass the need to amend Delaware’s Constitution and cement no-excuse absentee ballots in future elections was released from a House Committee Wednesday despite objections from Republicans.  Senate Bill 320, sponsored by Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, D-Ardens, has already passed in the Senate.  If passed, the bill creates an opt-in vote-by-mail system wherein voters will have to request ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrington, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
State
South Carolina State
WMDT.com

Delaware Senate passes $5.1 billion operating budget

DELAWARE–The Delaware Senate made some strides Tuesday as they passed a $5.1 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2023. The Senate also approved a nearly $379 million supplemental spending plan consisting of one-time expenditures and contingency funds. Representative Ruth Briggs King told us this budget reflects one of the...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Sen. Dave Wilson to run for re-election

Sen. David L. Wilson filed for re-election June 21. In a press release, Wilson said he is seeking re-election to help the constituents of the 18th Senatorial District resolve issues and problems affecting their personal lives and those of their families. He also promises to continue to bring common-sense government to Legislative Hall in Dover.
DOVER, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Mcguiness
Cape Gazette

Stell Parker Selby files to run for RD 20 seat

Lifelong Delawarean Esthelda Parker Selby filed June 23 to run as a Democrat to represent District 20 residents in the Delaware House of Representatives. This seat is open since the Republican incumbent has announced his candidacy for Delaware Senate in the 6th District. In her announcement speech at the Jason...
MILTON, DE
oceancity.com

Coastal Crackdown: The Battle Against Fake IDs

OceanCity.com Exclusive: How one local innovator is changing the game across Delmarva’s service industry through new technology and heightened alcohol security, protecting both businesses and visitors. Bars and restaurants everywhere keep a close watch on who comes in and out of their establishments to protect both staff and patrons....
OCEAN CITY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday morning. On June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:16 a.m., a silver 2008 Lincoln MKZ was traveling northbound on Interstate 495 approaching the area of Exit 1 for US Business Route 13. For an unknown reason the operator of the Lincoln pulled onto the right shoulder and came to a stop. The operator then exited his vehicle and began standing on I-495. During this time, a blue 2017 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on I-495 approaching the Lincoln’s location. The Accord partially crossed over the white shoulder line, and as a result its front right corner struck the rear left corner of the stopped Lincoln MKZ. After the collision, the Lincoln was spun in a clockwise direction until it struck a guardrail on the east side of the roadway where it came to rest. The Honda subsequently flipped onto its roof and slid northbound until it came to rest on the interstate. The driver of the Lincoln was also struck at this time by one of the vehicles as he stood on the highway.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Maryland Police Investigating Two Separate Mass Stabbings, 7 Hospitalized

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police said on June 20, 2022, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 10-blk of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers located three victims with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Auditors#Politics State
delawarebusinessnow.com

US Wind eyes Delaware locations for bringing submarine powerlines ashore

It appears increasingly likely that underwater powerlines from Maryland offshore wind projects will come ashore in Delaware. Both the US Wind and Øersted’s Skipjack projects are moving in the direction of moving electricity generated from wind turbines 19 miles offshore to a grid connection in Delaware. Indian River...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Senate passes $5.1 billion spending package

Delaware's state Senate passed a $5.1 billion operating budget with an additional $378 million in one-time spending on Tuesday, boosted by this year’s uptick in state revenues. With robust revenue streams coming from both personal income and corporate taxes, Delaware’s projected revenues for fiscal year 2023 could surpass $6.3...
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Robbery Investigation of Dollar Tree

New Castle – Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of Dollar Tree. On June 21st, 2022, at approximately 12:54 p.m., troopers responded to Dollar Tree at 1230 Beaver Brook Plaza in New Castle. The investigation revealed that the unknown white male suspect entered the store as an employee was waiting on customers. When the employee opened the cash register, the suspect approached the employee and began trying to grab money from the cash register. The employee quickly shut the cash register and the suspect pushed the employee away. The suspect then pulled out a knife and attempted to open the cash register but was unsuccessful, so he took the entire cash drawer and fled toward a development named Chaddwyk. No one was injured during the incident.
thecentersquare.com

Delaware's ban on plastic bags goes into effect July 1

(The Center Square) – Shoppers in Delaware could be seeing an extra cost when buying groceries or other retail goods beginning July 1. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that beginning next month the state’s ban on plastic bags goes into effect. The ban affects grocery stores and other consumer goods retailers through an update of the plastic bag ban that was adopted by the General Assembly in 2021.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
firststateupdate.com

Delaware State Police Investigating A Tuesday Evening Motorcycle Crash

At approximately 8:31 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and Minquas Fire Company of Newport were dispatched to the intersection of West Basin Road and Airport Road for a motor. vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, according to NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher. Kocher said responding units confirmed reports and advised...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

State sees slight downturn in home sales

Delaware saw a slight slowdown in home sales, according to the May report from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fox & Roach and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Gallo. Inventories remain right. Total properties sold in Kent and New Castle Counties dipped by 3.6 percent, from 940 sold in May 2021 to...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

One family shares their frustrations with the Division of Family Services

ELLENDALE, Del. – One family is sharing their story and frustrations with the Delaware Divison of Family Services. Grandparent Pamala Richardson and her niece say they just want some answers at this point. They have been dealing with family services for two different children and now they are speaking out on the issues they have experienced.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy