Governor's Gas and Diesel Price Working Group to hold public meetings in July

CHEYENNE – After holding its first organizational meeting last week, Gov. Mark Gordon’s Gas and Diesel Price Working Group has announced two public meetings in July.

They will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. July 15 and July 22 in the Herschler Building’s Connector Auditorium in Cheyenne. The meetings will also be available online via Zoom.

The working group will receive presentations on federal and state fuel taxes, oil and gas production in Wyoming and market forces influencing the cost of fuel. The Working Group will also take public comment.

Members of the group include:

Brenda Henson, director of the Department of Revenue (chair);Luke Reiner, director of the Department of Transportation;State Sen. Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep;State Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland;State Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs;Bobby Rolston, representing industry;Sheila Foertsch, Wyoming Trucking Association;Jeremiah Rieman, Wyoming County Commissioners Association;Jonathan Downing, Colorado-Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association;Sam Shumway, director of the Wyoming American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).

“I’m grateful for these individuals' willingness to step forward and examine an issue that is impacting each of us here in Wyoming,” Gordon said in a news release. “I look forward to their input as we seek to provide relief for consumers.”

"These meetings will be an opportunity for the working group to receive information as we seek recommendations for reducing the price of fuel at the pump. We have a lot of work to do and greatly appreciate ideas from the public as we move forward," Henson said.