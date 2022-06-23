ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Man rushed to the hospital with injuries suffered while floating the Yakima River

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — What began as a leisurely trip down the Yakima River resulted in serious injury as one man was rushed to the hospital after getting caught in an eddy while on a floating excursion.

According to Lt. Jason Erickson of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office , authorities were alerted to the incident around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Two people—a man and a woman—were floating on the Yakima River from Benton City toward West Richland when they lost control of their flotation device.

The woman was able to safely swim to shore, but the man got caught in the body of water and was injured. He was recovered by Dive Rescue crews near the Snively Boat Launch along the river. Officials say that his companion escaped from the accident without any injury.

Medics rushed to the scene and the victim was transported via ambulance to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment. No further information on his condition has been released.

Crews from the Dive Rescue and Benton County Fire District 2 rushed to the scene to assist with the rescue. Officials will remain at the scene in order to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are announced.

