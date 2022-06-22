ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Interstate 20 murder defendant can't explain what happened to gun

By Laura Gutschke, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

Although murder defendant Jordan Marshall Spraggins has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Steven Seth Pharris, he said during his sentencing hearing Wednesday that he did not know what happened to the gun.

Pharris, 26, of Abilene w as found at about 11 p.m. Sept. 21, 2020, at an Interstate 20 crash site near the Fulwiler Road exit. He died from gunshot wounds to his arm, neck and torso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vtzoc_0gJAQAfW00

Spraggins testified for about two hours in 350th District Court at the Taylor County Courthouse. Judge Thomas Wheeler is presiding over the jury trial that began Tuesday afternoon.

Eight defense witnesses took the stand Wednesday afternoon, including an uncle and sister. The testimony illustrated that while the Spraggins' marriage had problems through the years, the defendant was a good worker and father.

One supervisor stated that although he knew Spraggins had admitted to the murder, he would hire him again because of his work ethic and the incident being out of character.

When asked by defense attorney Keith Amos why he shot Pharris, the defendant bowed his head and didn't answer.

During other questioning, Spraggins was soft spoken as he recounted his relationship with his wife, his work history and being a father.

He stated he had not seen his five children since August 2020, shortly after the wife left him at the end of July and a few weeks before the shooting.

Sometime after the couple separated, Spraggins said he was told by Abilene police who responded to a disturbance between the two to leave the residence. He took an SUV, and a pickup truck he owned with the wife remained with her.

Spraggins said that after a meeting with Pharris with the victim's mother and friends present, he thought Pharris had agreed to stay away from the wife. During the meeting, the two men fought physically.

Spraggins also admitted to going to his former house and climbing into a window, to find the wife and Pharris in bed. The defendant said that when he went back to his SUV, the wife pulled a gun on him. Spraggins said Pharris pushed the woman aside eventually and Spraggins drove away.

The defendant denied testimony from witnesses Tuesday that he would sit in his vehicle in the parking lot where Pharris worked.

Trial Day 1: Sweetwater man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Abilene man on Interstate 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuI5s_0gJAQAfW00

Spraggins said that on the night of the murder he was just driving to Abilene, headed in the direction of his former house. But he happened to see his truck, which now was driven by Pharris on the interstate.

During cross examination by the Assistant District Attorney Dan Joiner, Spraggins said he had a gun in the front passenger seat. He bought the unregistered gun from people he didn't know because he had been receiving threatening messages, he testified.

Police have not recovered the weapon.

In that moment he saw his truck with Pharris's arm hanging out while smoking a cigarette, Spraggins said he felt rage, terror and betrayal. He said he did not know if Pharris saw him before the shooting and does not remember many of the details of the actual shooting.

During earlier testimony, Spraggins said the two men had been friends before the wife left Spraggins. But, Spraggins couldn't tolerate working with him anymore at the truck stop and quit.

"If I could trade places with Seth, I would," Spraggins said toward the end of his time on the stand.

Offering to give up his life shows that he knows what he did was heinous, retorted Joiner.

"Fair enough," Spraggins replied.

Contradicting police testimony

Spraggins's testimony of coincidentally seeing the pickup truck on the interstate contradicted statements from the stand Wednesday morning by Abilene Police Det. Tim Pipe, who was the lead investigator.

Pipe said once the victim was identified, Spraggins became a suspect because officers had been called about incidents involving him, Pharris and Spraggins' wife.

Video from a business near the Tye truck stop where Spraggins and Pharris were once co-workers showed Pharris's truck being followed by a large SUV believed to be owned by Spraggins as the truck entered the interstate after work, Pipe testified.

The truck title had been changed from the Spraggins couple to just the wife's name, Pipe testified.

Spraggins had called Abilene police a few hours after the crash, saying he was notified that someone he had worked with had been in the wreck and trying to get more information, Pipe said.

Police had a face-to-face interview with Spraggins about 5 a.m. the day after the crash. Spraggins was cooperative and gave an alibi of his whereabouts, saying that his SUV had a leak and couldn't be driven to Abilene.

He also allowed police to look at the SUV, his residence and his phone. Police later obtained warrants for a more detailed search of his phone. Video and cellphone data contradicted Spraggins's alibi, Pipe said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and interviewed Spraggins at the Abilene police station. He eventually admitted to shooting Pharris, Pipe said.

APD forensics specialist Dianna Arndt testified that based on damage to the front of the truck, it left the eastbound lanes and ran against the interstate median cable barrier. It then broke through the barrier and came to a stop in the westbound lanes.

During her testimony for the prosecution Wednesday morning, Pharris's mother said her son was liked by everybody and was a peacemaker. She said she advised her son to not see the wife.

Pharris's mother also had blocked the woman's number from the victim's phone, but the woman gave him another one.

The sentencing trial continues Thursday.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News.  If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com .

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Interstate 20 murder defendant can't explain what happened to gun

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

APD asks more victims to come forward: Abilene man arrested for Aggravated Assault

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for additional victims after arresting a young man for Aggravated Assault early Friday morning. According to a news release from Abilene Police Department (APD), officers responded to an injured subject call in the 100 block of South Pioneer Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, where they reportedly found […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Drunk woman acts like she wants to fight Abilene police

Incidents  2200 block of Woodard Street – Criminal Mischief A victim reported his vehicle was damaged while he was at work.  1700 block of E Overland Trail – Criminal Mischief A suspect was seen attempting to break into a coin-operated washing machine, damaging the machine.  3300 block of N 12th Street – Theft of Property A female reported […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Sweetwater, TX
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Officials warn of ‘SWATTING’ after Thursday false call

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office warned community members of a dangerous trend after a Thursday morning call falsely sent SWAT personnel to a home in Fritch. According to the sheriff’s office, Borger Dispatch received a call from Fritch at around 4:41 a.m. on Thursday in which a man claimed he […]
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Sweetwater man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2020 murder of former co-worker

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County courts sentenced a Sweetwater man to 50 years of prison time Thursday, for killing a former co-worker two years earlier. The now 28-year-old Jordan Spraggins was accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Steven Phariss on September 21 of 2020. According to court documents, Phariss entered a relationship […]
SWEETWATER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Sentencing#Interstate 20#Violent Crime
runnelscountyregister.com

Runnels County Jail Log

This record package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law.
RUNNELS COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HELP: Abilene police searching for missing woman

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a missing woman. Madalyn Quillan, 20, went missing from the 2200 block of Amy Lynn Avenue Wednesday, June 22. She was last seen wearing a Harry Potter cape, black workout pants with red and black stripes down the side, and a blue and white striped shirt. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: 13-year-old driver of stolen vehicle charged with murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) issued an update Wednesday night to a fatal crash involving four teenagers and a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning. The driver of the vehicle, a 13-year-old boy is facing murder charges among others. Police say a 13-year-old passenger was killed when the other teen boy crashed […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Victim stabbed during carjacking in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was stabbed during a carjacking in north Abilene overnight. The incident happened on the 1400 block of Hope Street just after midnight Tuesday. An incident reports the victim got into an argument with an unknown male suspect and during the altercation, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SCARY SCENE: Teens crash stolen vehicle in North Abilene

UPDATE: One of the teens involved in this crash was killed. Click here for a timeline of events. Original Post: ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four teens were hospitalized after Abilene Police said they crashed a stolen vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m. June 22, Abilene Police were sent to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘It hurts so bad that he isn’t coming back’: Friends of teens involved in fatal crash speak out

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early Wednesday morning, a series of events led to four teenagers in a fatal car wreck near the intersection of Ambler Avenue and Treadway Boulevard. With feelings of disbelief, friends of the deceased 13-year-old spoke out. “It hurts so bad that he isn’t coming back,” said 15-year-old Jacob Golden. Hearing the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Suspect killed by police at Abilene motel identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect was killed by officers after a woman was heard screaming for help at an Abilene motel early Monday morning has been identified. Kevin Greene, 51, of Abilene died when he was shot by officers during a disturbance at the Super 8 motel on the 4300 block of Sayles Blvd […]
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy