Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Luke McNabb (Team Columbia)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest's top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville.

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Lukas McNabb

Number: 5

Position: QB / FS

Height: 6’3

Weight: 200

High School / Class: Scappoose 2022

H.S. Coach: Sean McNabb

College: Linfield University

Luke is a four-time varsity letterman for football, basketball and baseball at Scappoose High School. Luke was named 2nd team All-State for quarterback, free safety and punter. He was named Northwest Oregon Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Luke was one of the five players at Scappoose High School to have 20+ touchdowns with 21. On top of that, Luke threw for 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns. In his free time, Luke enjoys spending time with his family and friends. Luke also does a lot in his community by being an umpire for youth baseball as well as a youth football and basketball referee. Luke plans on going to Linfield University to continue playing football and baseball.

