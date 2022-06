Forest Grove-based artist Liam McLaughlin was selected to paint the new mural in Scoggins Valley Park.As a muralist applying his trade in Oregon, Liam McLaughlin knows how to paint through the rain. Even still, some of the June downpours made his latest work — a blue heron mural at Henry Hagg Lake — a bit of a challenge. "I was kind of expecting to do this one in two kind of long days, but this took about five and a half days. It was raining, so I had to go out there and put a piece of plastic over the...

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO