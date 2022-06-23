ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Little Angels provides special support to the community

By Jazmine Huertas
KSNB Local4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Losing an infant or a pregnancy can be devastating for parents, families and communities. Now, there’s a nonprofit giving support to those impacted. It’s called ‘Our Little Angels.’. The group is ran by two mothers, Hayley Griess and Arryn George, who’ve experienced...

