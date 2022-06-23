ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

GOOD NEWS – Pritchett, Sova Earn Library Science Scholarships

By Edward Marlowe
wkdzradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department for Libraries and Archives within the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet recently awarded the Library Science Tuition Scholarship to 10 public library professionals from across the state, and for the fall 2022 semester....

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ Quits Due to Homophobia

The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
LEXINGTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Saturday’s Fair Slate to Feature Pageants, Demo Derby

Day two of the Western Kentucky State Fair is annually one of the busiest with the first Saturday of the fair usually drawing the largest crowds. Activities get underway at 9 am Saturday with the 4-H and FFA Swine Show. The babies and small children take to the stage in...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Rural Kentuckians Frequently Chose Mail-In, Early Voting In 2020

As the nation’s election process remains under a powerful microscope, vote by mail and early voting options could be here to stay. A new and recently-released report from nonpartisan election policy group Secure Democracy USA indicates that nearly half of all rural voters in the country — and nearly 75% of rural Kentuckians — opted to vote by mail or voted early in-person for the 2020 election.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Christian County, KY
Education
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
mainstreetclarksville.com

Allen declares candidacy for Clarksville mayor

Born and raised in Clarksville, Dr. David Allen’s life is dedicated to serving people and adhering to core principles of justice, fraternity, and equality for all. Allen is a United States Air Force Veteran, honorably serving during Operation Desert Storm. Allen is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. He’s married...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
935wain.com

Governor Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 23, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development, efforts to provide relief from record gas prices, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, the lowest unemployment rate in state history for second consecutive month, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing in Henderson, work to address the water shortage in the City of Marion and a new recruitment program for law enforcement. He also recognized Hannah Edelen, Miss Kentucky 2022, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Science#College#The Kentucky State Board
wymt.com

KY Department of Agriculture announces new funding for Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture have increased funding for one program for farmers’ markets. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture announced that an additional $25,000 in funding would be put towards the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP). This will boost the total funding of the program to more than half a million dollars, doing their part to help ensure inflation does not leave Eastern Kentucky seniors in trouble.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Second annual Juneteenth celebration held

The second annual Juneteenth celebration was held Saturday in Clarksville at the Wilma Rudolph Events Center. Main Street Clarksville’s T. Murray was on the scene to capture the proceedings with photos.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
foxlexington.com

2 Kentucky cities in top third of best-run cities, Lexington top 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – WalletHub has released its annual best and worst-run cities in America list. Two Kentucky cities ranked in the top third of the 150-city list, with Lexington ranked fifth. According to the WalletHub study, the quality of city services and the total budget per capita...
LEXINGTON, KY
14news.com

Kentucky medical marijuana meetings underway

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee held its first meeting in Frankfort on Monday. Two people from the Tri-State are on that committee. Julie Cantwell is one of the members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee, and says she herself is an advocate, for reasons that hit close to home.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky's first locally Black-owned dollar store celebrates one year on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A locally Black-owned dollar store is celebrating one year in business this month. Community Dollar is on Dixie Highway near the Jefferson County Clerk's Office and Kroger. The store carries a variety of household items, beauty and health supplies, school and office supplies, baby items, food,...
WSAZ

New Driver Licensing Regional Office open in Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Pikeville. This will add a modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to customers. The office is located at 126 Trivette Drive. It is open Monday through Friday from 8...
PIKEVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Kentucky officials break ground on I-69 ORX

— The first shovels of dirt have been turned for the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX). Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray, Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider, and Evansville, Indiana, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined forces today to break ground on I-69 ORX in Henderson. They gathered at the site of the future US 41 and I-69 interchange in Henderson.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy