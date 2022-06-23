ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FIRST ALERT | A record-high temperature has been tied in Atlanta

By Cutter Martin
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures soared to record levels across North Georgia and metro Atlanta Wednesday afternoon. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reached 98°; tying the...

www.cbs46.com

CBS 46

Partly cloudy, isolated storms in north Georgia today

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies today in metro Atlanta with isolated showers and storms this evening. The extreme heat is over for metro Atlanta. While it will remain hot, afternoon temperatures will peak in the lower 90′s today, instead of the near-100 degree heat we’ve seen the past few days.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: More Rain & Storms Tonight; Scattered Rain Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weather will be unsettled over the next several days with higher rain chances in the forecast. We’ll see a few showers and storms this afternoon, with scattered storms expected late Friday evening. Saturday will remain unsettled with a 40% Chance of rain. The clouds...
ATLANTA, GA
Macon, GA
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Record-Breaking Heat & Air Quality Alert Today

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Record heat in store today with highs near 100 degrees this afternoon. Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and very hot. High: 99° Record High: 98° Average High: 88° Chance of Rain: 0%. What You Need to Know:. A cod orange Air Quality Alert is in...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Body of 20-year-old male recovered from water at Lake Lanier, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a 20-year-old male was recovered from the water after officials say he drowned at Lake Lanier near Vanns Tavern Park on Friday afternoon. According to Lt. Judd Smith of Special Operations and Support, a local fire department located a victim in 30 feet of water around noon. The victim was swimming with a group of friends near the courtesy dock of the boat ramp and failed to resurface after going under.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Five stories of the residents of Oakland Cemetery you might not have heard

Oakland Cemetery holds the distinction of being the oldest public park in Atlanta. Visitors celebrate weddings and learn in its outdoor classroom area, and they also go to visit the gravesites of some of the most prominent contributors to the city’s history. Some of those resting occupants made a...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Five Lemon Pepper Wet Dishes Beyond Wings in Atlanta

Atlanta doesn’t have one dish that defines its culinary scene. It’s actually what the city has become most known for in food. Instead, people will find a melding of food cultures from people who come to live here from all over the world, offering a dining scene that ranges from serving Southern and soul food to Korean, Colombian, and Ethiopian fare.
ATLANTA, GA
#First Alert#Metro Atlanta
CBS 46

Upgrade Your Summer Beauty Routine

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Style Expert Lilliana Vazquez Shares Her #1 Summer Beauty Must-Have: Secret’s newest Weightless Dry Sprays. Sponsored By: Procter & Gamble.
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

Several cars broken into at Macon fire station

MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several cars were broken into this morning while parked at a local fire station. The Bibb County Sheriffs Office confirmed that around 3am this Friday morning the crew at Fire Station 1 across from the Coliseum was out on a call. While the station...
MACON, GA
CBS 46

Co-owners sue Georgia Power in $695M Vogtle contract dispute

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The owners of a majority share of a nuclear power plant being expanded in Georgia are suing lead owner Georgia Power Co. They claim Georgia Power is trying to bilk them out of nearly $700 million by unilaterally changing a contract. Oglethorpe Power Corp. and the...
ATLANTA, GA
thetoptours.com

9 Best and Most Sensational Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (2022)

Atlanta is a landlocked city settled nearly 1,000 feet above sea level in the Piedmont region of Georgia. Since it is nowhere close to the Atlantic or any other major southern water bodies, people find it difficult to associate Atlanta with seafood. However, the reality of this city is far different. Atlanta is home to a surprising number of sensational seafood restaurants. The city may have just landed all around, but the variety and diversity of seafood restaurants here are known to no end. From a bustling seafood market to a steakhouse or fine dining, continental options here are truly many.
ATLANTA, GA
Athens
Environment
WABE

Cameras along Atlanta BeltLine capture dozes of wildlife species

Cameras along the Atlanta BeltLine reveal that wild animals enjoy the path almost as much as humans do. Over the course of a year, six cameras have produced 28,333 files showing 57 different species amidst the BeltLine’s greenery, from flying squirrels and foxes to colorful migratory birds. What started...
ATLANTA, GA
restaurantclicks.com

15 Best Ramen Restaurants in Atlanta

Is there anything more comforting than a steaming bowl of fresh ramen? No, I’m not talking about those blocks of noodles wrapped in plastic or a styrofoam cup from the grocery store. I’m talking about handcrafted noodles in a rich broth that has been cooking for hours topped with...
ATLANTA, GA
thetoptours.com

9 Popular Beaches To Visit Near Atlanta (2022)

Atlantans know sun, sand, and fun. And why not? With so many beautiful beaches around, the locals of Atlanta have multiple ways to go and cool off during the summer season. Atlanta though does not have its own coastline; however, it boasts a prime location to multiple gorgeous beaches nearby. Within a few hours of driving distance, these beaches make up for a great day trip and even a fun weekend getaway. Or the ones that are a little afar call for a long-term summer holiday. While some beaches near Atlanta are accessible via the mainland, others are accessible only via boat.
ATLANTA, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Incredible BBQ Food in Atlanta

Atlanta is a Southern city that’s especially proud of its Southern-ness, with a wide range of memorials and museums that commemorate its key role in the Civil War and Civil Rights movement. Southern hospitality is another common theme in Atlanta, encompassing a wide range of warm and welcoming traditions...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Trending beauty tips to protect your skin this summer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s officially summer and more people are taking vacations and spending time outdoors. Beauty Trend Expert Emily Foley stopped by CBS46 to talk about the top trending summer beauty finds and products to keep your skin feeling fresh!
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Cracker Barrel Kitchen Available for Deliveries in Atlanta

Matt Schaefer joins us to share how Atlanta residents can now order your favorite home-style Cracker Barrel favorites for delivery from the Cracker Barrel Kitchen via DoorDash, Uber Eats or Grubhub. Sponsored By: Cracker Barrel Kitchen. For more information visit www.crackerbarrel.com/cbkitchen.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

4th of July 2022: Parades, events and celebrations in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This year’s celebration of America’s 246th birthday is titled “Look Up Atlanta,” capturing the greatness of the city. Organizers say the event will showcase the best of Atlanta including its sports teams, cultural diversity, food and art scene. In 2020, Atlanta’s main...
ATLANTA, GA

