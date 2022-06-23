FIRST ALERT | A record-high temperature has been tied in Atlanta

Atlantans know sun, sand, and fun. And why not? With so many beautiful beaches around, the locals of Atlanta have multiple ways to go and cool off during the summer season. Atlanta though does not have its own coastline; however, it boasts a prime location to multiple gorgeous beaches nearby. Within a few hours of driving distance, these beaches make up for a great day trip and even a fun weekend getaway. Or the ones that are a little afar call for a long-term summer holiday. While some beaches near Atlanta are accessible via the mainland, others are accessible only via boat.

