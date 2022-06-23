Driver pulls knife during traffic stop, chase ensues
COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Otsego County man has been charged after he allegedly led police on a chase following a traffic stop. He also pulled a knife on a cop, police said.
Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Colonie police stopped Jeffrey Hart, of Worcester, for a traffic violation. Police said he refused to provide a driver's license or registration. He then reached under the driver's seat and pulled out a large hunting knife.
Hart fled the scene on Troy Schenectady Road. Officers tried to stop him again, but he refused. He drove through Latham and Niskayuna and came to a stop in the area of Route 7 and Consaul Road in Schenectady. Several law enforcement agencies assisted in stopping him. No one was injured.
The 55-year-old was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Menacing a Police Officer, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Unlawfully Fleeing, Unlawful Imprisonment and several vehicle and traffic violations.
