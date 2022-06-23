ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

Driver pulls knife during traffic stop, chase ensues

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYHam_0gJANXGG00

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Otsego County man has been charged after he allegedly led police on a chase following a traffic stop. He also pulled a knife on a cop, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Colonie police stopped Jeffrey Hart, of Worcester, for a traffic violation. Police said he refused to provide a driver’s license or registration. He then reached under the driver’s seat and pulled out a large hunting knife.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Hart fled the scene on Troy Schenectady Road. Officers tried to stop him again, but he refused. He drove through Latham and Niskayuna and came to a stop in the area of Route 7 and Consaul Road in Schenectady. Several law enforcement agencies assisted in stopping him. No one was injured.

The 55-year-old was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Menacing a Police Officer, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Unlawfully Fleeing, Unlawful Imprisonment and several vehicle and traffic violations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Teens Busted With AR-15 Rifle, Handgun In Albany, Police Say

Two 16-and-17-year-old boys are facing charges after they were allegedly busted carrying loaded guns in the Capital District. Albany Police said they spotted the teens at around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, as the boys walked near McCrossin Avenue and Thornton Street in Albany. When detectives tried to stop the...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany man who fled courthouse, found dead in Florida following standoff with police

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man convicted of attempted murder fled an Albany courthouse before that verdict could be read was found dead in Florida two weeks later. Michael Green, aka Michael Edwards, 36, was convicted after a jury trial of one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B Violent Felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Violent Felony, before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court Friday afternoon.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police credit grandma in arrest of alleged scammer

COLONIE, N.Y. (News10)-Colonie Police are crediting a local grandmother for helping them arrest a man accused of trying to scam her and others out of tens of thousands of dollars. News10 Anya Tucker spoke with her about how she made a call that helped officers catch the alleged thief. It’s called the Grandparent Scam. When […]
COLONIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niskayuna, NY
City
Worcester, NY
City
Colonie, NY
Otsego County, NY
Crime & Safety
Colonie, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Otsego County, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Latham, NY
Q 105.7

WATCH: Bad Accident on Alternate Route 7 Caught on Dashcam

Video posted to Reddit's Albany Forum on Thursday shows a multicar crash on Alternate Route 7 in Colonie. The timestamp on the dashcam says it happened Thursday afternoon shortly before 4pm. The vehicle with the dashcam is traveling westbound and is slowing down due to flashing police lights off to...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Teen parolee found with firearm

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male on Tuesday. Police and members of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision responded to the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue after a report of a juvenile parolee who was alleged to have a firearm. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on […]
WATERVLIET, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Hart
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

June 18 – June 24, 2022

Anthony J. Paradise Jr., 44, was charged June 9 with arson, burglary, criminal tampering, and criminal mischief – all felonies – in connection with an incident that occurred in the Town of Ballston on Nov. 27, 2017. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Paradise is accused of spending several hours on the Curtis Lumber property on State Route 67 in the Town of Ballston after the business was closed, and allegedly sabotaged electrical and gas systems in several buildings, damaged buildings, and computer systems, tampered with the 911 system on the Verizon Wireless tower, and set fire a storage building full of sub-flooring causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Following his arraignment on charges, Paradise was returned to the Greene County Jail where he is being held awaiting trial for a murder charge. “This case shows that my deputies and investigators are relentless in their pursuit to hold criminals accountable. This case involved hundreds of man-hours by the investigators assigned. I’m proud to announce this arrest today,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said in a statement regarding the local charges.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Violations#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
informnny.com

Yorkville Police seeking help identifying larceny suspects

HERKIMER, Ny, (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals from a larceny investigation after an incident that occurred at the Aldi’s on Oriskany Blvd on June 23rd. According to police, at around 10:38 am on Thursday, the two suspects left the store and...
HERKIMER, NY
WRGB

Albany Detectives arrest man with Ghost Gun on Dove Street

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A 53-year-old Albany man who was walking on Dove Street Monday evening with a loaded 9mm handgun is in custody. On Monday, June 20, 2022 around 4:20 p.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit received information that a man was walking on the 100 block Dove Street between Elm Street and Irving Street while armed with a loaded handgun.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy