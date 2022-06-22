Free Friday Night Live Concerts at Atlantic Station

With new restaurants popping up almost every week here in Atlanta, the competition is getting fierce. Buckhead’s latest restaurant, North Italia is throwing their hat in the ring to make a bid for a new and unique experience. With a U shaped bar as the centerpiece of the dining room, they are already setting themselves a part from the rest of Atlanta’s dining scene. With traditional pizzas and handmade pasta dishes + cocktails that are sure to make your mouth water, this is bound to be a hot spot for after work hours. Their white truffle garlic bread and signature Bolognese dish will have you coming back for seconds and maybe even thirds. In addition to their traditionally served Italian dishes, they will also be serving the quintessential brunch on Sundays, and if you’ve been in Atlanta long enough, you know that’s a must! So whether you’re craving some pizza and garlic bread or a traditional breakfast North Italia is sure to provide you with both!

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO