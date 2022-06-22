ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Friday Night Live Concerts at Atlantic Station

By Jennifer Maciejewski
Cover picture for the articleOn Fridays in June, you can head to Atlantic Station for a...

Wyndham Hotel & Margaritaville Dips Their Toes Into Atlanta With Their Newest Beach Club Opening

The latest opening of the Wyndham Hotel and Margaritaville is the first of it’s kind in Atlanta! A 22 story time share located in the heart of downtown across from Centennial Park provides guests with jaw dropping views of the CNN Center and The Mercedes Benz Stadium. Just walking distance from Georgia Tech and MARTA guests have the option to walk to many of the different landmarks in Atlanta.
Tickets on sale now for Atlanta Food & Wine Festival in September

Tickets are on sale now for the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (AF&WF), which returns for its 11th year Sept. 15-18. A celebration of Southern culinary culture, attendees can sample creations from an array of the finest chefs the South – from Texas through Georgia, and all the way to D.C. – with proceeds benefiting Children of Conservation’s school […] The post Tickets on sale now for Atlanta Food & Wine Festival in September appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta’s Latest Italian Restaurant Allows You To Experience A Little Bit Of Italy In The South

With new restaurants popping up almost every week here in Atlanta, the competition is getting fierce. Buckhead’s latest restaurant, North Italia is throwing their hat in the ring to make a bid for a new and unique experience. With a U shaped bar as the centerpiece of the dining room, they are already setting themselves a part from the rest of Atlanta’s dining scene. With traditional pizzas and handmade pasta dishes + cocktails that are sure to make your mouth water, this is bound to be a hot spot for after work hours. Their white truffle garlic bread and signature Bolognese dish will have you coming back for seconds and maybe even thirds. In addition to their traditionally served Italian dishes, they will also be serving the quintessential brunch on Sundays, and if you’ve been in Atlanta long enough, you know that’s a must! So whether you’re craving some pizza and garlic bread or a traditional breakfast North Italia is sure to provide you with both!
ONE Musicfest announces 2022 festival lineup

ATLANTA - Atlanta's two-day urban festival hosted at Old 4th Ward's Central Park, Renaissance Park and Atlanta Civic Center announced the 2022 lineup on Thursday. ONE Musicfest is set for Oct. 8 and 9 with headlining artists that will grace the stage for fans to enjoy such as Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and Jeezy.
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 23-26

When: June 23-26 Where: Eyedrum Gallery. Details: Southern Fried Queer Pride hosts this three-day-long festival to mark 8 years of uplifting LGBTQ+ people in the South through art and community. The event includes a dance party, variety show, artist market, pop-up thrift store, workshops, and the 2022 Peach Pit Pageant.
8 ways to never pay full price at the Atlanta movies again

Going to the movies is a swell splurge for a date or family night, but you simply don’t need to pay full price. Here are 8 ways to save money at Atlanta movie theaters:. Midtown Art Cinema has some of the best standard movie ticket prices, including $7 tickets on Mondays and Tuesday, and $12 for adults on weekdays. During weekends, adults pay $13. And you can deduct the typical downtown parking charge from your entertainment budget. There’s lots of free parking near the theater, since the theater is in a shopping center.
Five Lemon Pepper Wet Dishes Beyond Wings in Atlanta

Atlanta doesn’t have one dish that defines its culinary scene. It’s actually what the city has become most known for in food. Instead, people will find a melding of food cultures from people who come to live here from all over the world, offering a dining scene that ranges from serving Southern and soul food to Korean, Colombian, and Ethiopian fare.
Wagamama and Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen Both Opened on Atlanta’s West Side This Week

Two new restaurants are now open in the burgeoning dining districts along Howell Mill Road and the Marietta Street Artery on Atlanta’s west side. Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen and Bar opened in the former 4 Rivers Smokehouse space on Marietta Street near Georgia Tech, while UK-based Japanese restaurant Wagamama opened for takeout and delivery at the Star Metals complex on Howell Mill Road.
9 Best and Most Sensational Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (2022)

Atlanta is a landlocked city settled nearly 1,000 feet above sea level in the Piedmont region of Georgia. Since it is nowhere close to the Atlantic or any other major southern water bodies, people find it difficult to associate Atlanta with seafood. However, the reality of this city is far different. Atlanta is home to a surprising number of sensational seafood restaurants. The city may have just landed all around, but the variety and diversity of seafood restaurants here are known to no end. From a bustling seafood market to a steakhouse or fine dining, continental options here are truly many.
WCLK debuts programming on SiriusXM HBCU

Jazz 91.9 WCLK, Atlanta’s Jazz Station, debuts popular syndicated programming on the leading satellite and streaming audio platform, SiriusXM. WCLK’s The Local Take with Kiplyn Primus and UPFRONT Inside Atlanta’s Entertainment Industry will premiere on SiriusXM HBCU Channel 142. “Jazz 91.9 WCLK has come a long way, with these two programs now on the Sirius […] The post WCLK debuts programming on SiriusXM HBCU appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Five Guys beating hometown hero Chick-fil-A as Atlanta gets back to eating out

As pandemic restrictions continue to ease, many people are eager to resume eating inside. Which fast-food chains are folks most eager to spend money on?. TOP Data food experts analyzed data from 12 million Americans to determine which restaurants and states around the nation have experienced the most foot traffic in 2022, and compared the data to 2021 figures.
Travel from Atlanta: Try your luck at these four casinos

Gambling might be illegal in Georgia, but that doesn’t mean a fun weekend at the casino is out of your reach. There are plenty of top-rated casinos within a day’s drive of Atlanta, just waiting for you to come and place your bets. If you’re feeling lucky and...
Where to Get Incredible BBQ Food in Atlanta

Atlanta is a Southern city that’s especially proud of its Southern-ness, with a wide range of memorials and museums that commemorate its key role in the Civil War and Civil Rights movement. Southern hospitality is another common theme in Atlanta, encompassing a wide range of warm and welcoming traditions...
Local nonprofits team up for free food give-away

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Hundreds of families lined up to get free fresh food Friday in South Atlanta. Many of the community members who showed up to the Fulton County Oak Hill Child Adolescent & Family Center told CBS46 without this event they wouldn’t have enough food for the week because of how hard times are right now with inflation costs.
9 Popular Beaches To Visit Near Atlanta (2022)

Atlantans know sun, sand, and fun. And why not? With so many beautiful beaches around, the locals of Atlanta have multiple ways to go and cool off during the summer season. Atlanta though does not have its own coastline; however, it boasts a prime location to multiple gorgeous beaches nearby. Within a few hours of driving distance, these beaches make up for a great day trip and even a fun weekend getaway. Or the ones that are a little afar call for a long-term summer holiday. While some beaches near Atlanta are accessible via the mainland, others are accessible only via boat.
