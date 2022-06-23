A Kansas City-area guide to July 4th fireworks celebrations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s that time once again. Independence Day is just around the corner, and there are numerous opportunities to see fireworks across the Kansas City area.

If your normal July 4th plans include a trip to the river for KC Riverfest, be prepared: The annual event isn’t happening this year. Instead, Kansas City’s big fireworks display will be held at the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Find more details below.

Events and fireworks displays are planned to start early at some locations, with many more leading all the way through the long holiday weekend. Fireworks fans could even see shows for five days straight in the KC area.

Here are over a dozen firework displays and Fourth of July celebrations worth checking out:

Shawnee’s Stump Park – June 24

The fourth annual “Parked!” event kicks off our July 4th celebrations for National Parks and Recreation Month in Shawnee on June 24.

The festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. with different food trucks to choose from, a beer garden, a live band, vendors, activities for children, and sprinklers in the fields before ending the night with a full fireworks display. The event is free and open to the public .

Bonner Springs’ Kelly Murphy Park – June 30

Celebrate America’s birthday a few days early at the Bonner Blast at Kelly Murphy Park in Bonner Springs , with plenty of activities and food vendors, in addition to live entertainment from local bands.

There will also be refreshments sold to support the City Band. After a City Band concert 8:30 p.m., stick around for fireworks. The event is free.

Lee Summit’s Legacy Park – July 1

Independence Day festivities are back in Lee’s Summit after being away for two years due to the pandemic. The event is free, gates will open at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on July 1 at Legacy Park.

The city said the fireworks show will be choreographed to music and simulcast on 94.9 KCMO radio. Activities will be available for children 12 and under.

KCK’s Pierson Park – July 1

Pierson Park in Kansas City, Kansas, is hosting a free firework show for families. The display is planned to start at approximately 9:45 p.m. with weather depending.

For more information on the parking and traffic guide, visit the Turner recreation website .

Raymore’s Recreation Park – July 1

Food trucks, kids activities and more are planned for Raymore’s Spirit of America Celebration .

This free event starts at 7 p.m. with live music from the American Legion Band of Greater Kansas City and cover band Rosenbridge KC. Fireworks start at dusk.

Smithville’s Fork Park – July 1

This fireworks show is sure to have a beautiful background. Smithville Parks & Rec will host its annual fireworks display at Smith’s Fork Park, right on Smithville Lake. The show is set to start at dusk, roughly 9 p.m.

Independence’s Mormon Visitors Center – July 2

Independence’s annual firework show and festivities make their return to the Mormon Visitors Center where there will be live music, food trucks and of course, fireworks. The city is partnering with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ Independence Stake for the event.

Gates of the park open at 5:30 p.m. Live entertainment and food trucks will begin at 7 p.m. and play through 8:45 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

National WWI Museum and Memorial – July 2

The WWI memorial and KC Riverfest are teaming up for the city’s biggest fireworks display. Guests will have the opportunity to bring in their blanket and gather on the lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial for free for the “Stars and Stripes Picnic.”

There will also be more than 50 local vendors including live entertainment that begins at 6 p.m. with a fireworks display to follow.

Bishop Miege – July 3

The cities of Fairway, Roeland Park and Westwood are once again joining together to host their annual fireworks show at Bishop Miege High School.

The show starts at dark, roughly 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be set off from the baseball field behind the school.

Edgerton’s Martin Creek Park – July 3

Edgerton is celebrating July 4th with its annual community picnic and fireworks show . There will be free food for the first 500 people, plus bounce houses and other free activities.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the picnic begins at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to light up the sky around 9:45 p.m.

A shuttle bus will people up at Edgerton Elementary School and at City Hall to bring them to the park since there is limited parking.

Kearney Amphitheater – July 3

The Kearney Amphitheater is hosting country artist Tate Stephens in this free Fourth of July celebration .

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with free inflatable air toys for kids, free cotton candy for all, concessions available and more. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Liberty’s Capitol Federal Sports Complex – July 3

This Independence Day event starts at 6 p.m. at the sports complex in Liberty. In addition to fireworks, food trucks and beer gardens will be available for guests including live music. The fireworks display is planned for 10 p.m.

Downtown Parkville – July 4

Downtown Parkville will host a full day of festivities for the holiday. It will lead off with a 10 a.m. parade starting at 63rd Street and Highway 9. The fireworks show is planning to start around 9:30 p.m. For full events schedule and parking, visit the city of Parkville website .

Worlds of Fun – July 4

The biggest firework show returns to the Worlds of Fun . The park will open at 11 a.m. for the fun of activities and rides to jump on throughout the day followed by a display to end the night. The price is set at a $39.99 entry.

Corporate Woods Founders’ Park – July 4

Visitors will once again be welcomed to the Overland Park Star-Spangled Spectacular . The park is located at 9711 W. 109th Street. Live entertainment will start at 6 p.m. with a firework show starting around 9:45 p.m.

Blue Springs High School – July 4

Celebrate America’s holiday at Blue Springs High School where everything guests will find food vendors, music and fireworks. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and it’s free.

Olathe’s College Boulevard Activity Center – July 4

Olathe’s annual July 4th fireworks display will take place at the College Boulevard Activity Center, located at 11031 S. Valley Parkway. The show is scheduled to start at at dark, approximately 9:45 p.m.

There are several other Fourth of July events planned throughout the city earlier in the day, as well. Find more details here .

Leawood’s City Park – July 4

With slides, inflatables, obstacle courses, plus live music and food trucks, Leawood’s Fourth of July celebration will be a night full of free family fun.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and ends with fireworks around 9:45 p.m. Live music from the Stolen Winnebagos starts at 7 p.m.

The city says there’s limited free parking along Tomahawk Creek Parkway and shuttle buses to and from City Park at no cost.

