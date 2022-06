Hey, folks, and welcome to the Friday edition of Daily Crunch. As you might’ve seen, the Supreme Court issued a major decision on abortion today, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade in declaring that the Constitution doesn’t guarantee the right to abortion. While the outcome was expected — a draft of the decision leaked months ago — the implications for the tech industry are only starting to become clearer. Stay tuned as my colleagues and I parse the developments.

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO