ORLANDO, Fla. — A person is dead after being barricaded in an Orlando apartment for hours Thursday afternoon, police said. Officers from the Orlando Police Department’s Fugitive Investigative Unit responded to the Mosaic at Millenia apartments on Conroy Rd. just after 2 p.m. to assist the US Marshall’s Service with an investigation into the suspect in a felony who was believed to be there.

4 DAYS AGO