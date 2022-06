The Great Bend Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 22-year-old that is wanted for aggravated robbery. According to the law enforcement media log from Tuesday, a report was made of three subjects entering a residence a 2804 Williams at 12:52 a.m. An occupant of the house reported a gun was pointed at her and a PlayStation was taken.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO