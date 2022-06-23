ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Charlotte; Halifax THE...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Nash, Person, Vance, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Halifax; Nash; Person; Vance; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Person, Vance, Warren, northeastern Nash, Granville, Halifax and northeastern Franklin Counties through 615 PM EDT At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hitesburg to near Boydton to near Ebony to Dahlia. Movement was south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Roanoke Rapids, Henderson, Oxford, Warrenton, Halifax, Norlina, Littleton, Kittrell, Enfield and Weldon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Brunswick, Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Buena Vista; City of Colonial Heights; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; City of Newport News; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Richmond; City of Williamsburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Essex; Fluvanna; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Isle of Wight; James City; King William; King and Queen; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Rockbridge; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 401 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX BATH BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FLUVANNA GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING WILLIAM LOUISA LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NEW KENT NOTTOWAY POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND ROCKBRIDGE SOUTHAMPTON SURRY SUSSEX WESTMORELAND YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA COLONIAL HEIGHTS EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL LEXINGTON LYNCHBURG NEWPORT NEWS PETERSBURG POQUOSON RICHMOND WILLIAMSBURG
AMELIA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy