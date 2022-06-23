ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#3. Financial managers

By David Gyung // Shutterstock
The Herald News
 2 days ago

- Percentage of business degree holders working this job: 3.96%

- Annual mean wage: $153,460

Financial managers often work in banks, investment firms, and insurance companies . Job duties as a finance manager may involve creating and overseeing financial reports, analyzing or predicting market trends, and advising companies and organizations on best financial practices.

People employed in this role typically have at least a bachelor’s degree in business, economics, or a similar field. Finance managers also often complete additional certifications or securities licenses if they wish to hone their skills in a specific practice.

The Herald News

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

