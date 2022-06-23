5. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing

The red-hot logistics real estate market has some new capacity this week as Stord announced Thursday it has added new warehouse capacity in three key markets. The “port-to-porch” logistics firm has added 780,000 square feet of space combined in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, and in New Haven, Connecticut. Stord co-founder and CEO Sean Henry told Modern Shipper the markets are part of Stord’s six-node first-party fulfillment network, which also includes Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas. Combined with over 1,000 partner facilities, Stord is able to reach 99% of U.S. consumers in two days or less via ground shipping.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO