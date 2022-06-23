ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

#5. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing

- Percentage of business degree holders working this job: 2.06%

- Annual mean wage: $77,750

Sales representatives have varied responsibilities and job duties may include attending trade shows and conferences , preparing contracts, processing orders, or negotiating wholesale prices.

Educational requirements differ for sales reps and at times can depend on the types of products being sold. A position as a sales rep can be high-pressure because job security along with commission or bonus earnings often depend on how much of the product is sold.

