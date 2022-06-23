#10. Lawyers, judges, and related workers
- Percentage of business degree holders working this job: 1.53%
- Annual mean wage: $144,470
Lawyers provide legal counsel and represent their clients in legal disputes. There are various types of lawyers working in fields such as corporate and business litigation, immigration, and criminal defense. Business and corporate lawyers, for example, specialize in employment law, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions. Lawyers often work in private law firms or as prosecutors in government offices. Prospective lawyers are required to have a juris doctor degree, usually obtained by graduating from an accredited law school, and passing their state’s bar exam.
Comments / 0