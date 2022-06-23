ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

#9. Human resources workers

- Percentage of business degree holders working this job: 1.60%

- Annual mean wage: $71,210

Human resources —often referred to as “HR”—is the department often charged with handling the hiring and onboarding of new employees for companies and organizations, but there’s a lot more to their job. HR professionals also keep existing employees updated on policies and procedures, respond to questions related to payroll, and investigate employee issues and conflicts, among other duties.

People who work in this industry generally have a degree in human resources or another business-related degree. Candidates may gain experience working as HR Assistants , customer service representatives, or in other related fields.

#Human Resources
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

