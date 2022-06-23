ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

#1. Accountants and auditors

- Percentage of business degree holders working this job: 9.05%

- Annual mean wage: $83,980

If you enjoy working with numbers and are analytical and detail-oriented, you may want to consider a career as an accountant or auditor. Accountants make sure that all financial documents are accurate for businesses and organizations. They prepare and maintain financial reports, keep records of profits and losses, offer tax advice, and may help reconcile bank statements.

Auditors follow up on the work of accountants and verify that the financial statements are accurate. Accountants and auditors can work as CPAs for a public accounting firm, government agency, or for consultancies. Top cities for corporate accounting include Boston, New York City, and Chicago.

This story originally appeared on Santa Clara University and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accountants#Financial Reports#Public Accounting#Auditors
