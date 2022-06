ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity holds one more day across SGA. A Heat Advisory will be in effect until 9pm Friday. Temperatures near-top 100° and with feels like readings 105°+ conditions won’t be favorable for staying outside without hydrating and staying cool. Thankfully some cooling as scattered showers and thunderstorms move in through the afternoon. However a few strong-severe storms are possible with damaging winds and heavy rain.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO