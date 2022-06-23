7. Supervisors of retail sales

Retail sales fell in May as consumers reined in their grocery spending amid belt-tightening due to the cost-of-living crisis, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the drop in retail sales over the month came after sales tumbled 1.6% across food stores.The ONS also revised down sales growth in April, from the 1.4% previous estimation to an increase of 0.4%.It found that sales in supermarkets dropped 1.5% over May, with a 2.2% drop in specialist shops such as butchers and bakers.But the biggest decline in spending was seen on alcohol and tobacco, with sales down 4%.Feedback from...

