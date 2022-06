The recruiting news continues to be flowing through Happy Valley and the good vibes are continuing with a stellar Class of 2023. That trend continued on Wednesday with a four-star athlete including the Nittany Lions among his list of top schools as he approaches a decision. Jermaine Matthews, a four-star athlete projected to play cornerback in college, unveiled his list of top six schools leading up to his decision announcement (scheduled for July 1). Penn State was in the mix with Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Cincinnati, and Jackson State the others on his list of top schools. The Cincinnati native is largely...

