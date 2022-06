The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for this weekend that remains in effect from noon on Saturday, June 25 to 11 p.m. on Monday, June 27. Snohomish County’s Public Safety Hub notes that extreme heat events are becoming more frequent, intense and dangerous in the Pacific Northwest. More very hot days are expected to increase hospitalizations, demand for emergency medical services, and deaths. Extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO