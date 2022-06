Peace Church Cemetery.Photo by David M. Habben added to Find a Grave on July 31, 2021. The second oldest cemetery in Jasper County, Missouri. The Peace Church Cemetery in Joplin, Missouri dates back to 1841, so you know it carries a lot of history. Some say it's not only some property with history but also might be haunted. It's easy to speculate, however, that an old cemetery must have paranormal activity. What's definitely clear about this cemetery is that it's rich in history and because it's a cemetery, be respectful when walking on the grounds.

