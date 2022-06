LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The third full week of June is observed as the U.S. Lightning Safety Awareness Week. This year the week runs from June 19 to June 25. According to the National Weather Service, in the last 30 years, lightning has been the third deadliest thunderstorm hazard behind flash flooding and tornadoes. Lightning fatalities also peak during the summer, with the deadliest month being July.

