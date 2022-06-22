ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Fury says Aug. 6 fight with Jake Paul in New York is on

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Julian Finney / Getty Images

Tommy Fury appears to be Jake Paul’s opponent for Aug. 6 in New York.

Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, ranted on social media early Wednesday that Fury was pulling out of a fight with him for a second time because his father, John Fury, cannot travel to the U.S. because of a criminal conviction.

However, the brother of Tyson Fury responded by saying that the fight is on.

“See you on August 6th, pal,” Fury commented in response to Paul’s tweet.

Paul and Fury, also a social media star, were expected to meet this past December but Fury pulled out because of an injury and illness. Instead, Paul stopped Tyron Woodley in their rematch.

The two reportedly had been in talks for weeks to reschedule the fight for the summer.

The younger Fury went on in a subsequent tweet: “The fight is on. August 6th. Forget a team or any other bull—-. I don’t need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas. Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing… you only agreed to it when you realized the fight was at risk – who needs who”

The fight is expected to take place at cruiserweight, which has a limit of 200 pounds. Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) is a small for the division while Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) is a big light heavyweight, having fought as heavy as 189 pounds. Paul weighed 191¼ for the second Woodley fight.

bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier responds to Sean O’Malley’s claim that he wants him to lose: “I don’t care enough about him to care if he wins”

Former dual-weight champion Daniel Cormier doesn’t care if Sean O’Malley wins or loses. Last week, ‘Sugar’ made headlines when he discussed his relationship with ‘DC’. Following an appearance on the DC & RC podcast, O’Malley went on his own podcast to discuss the situation. The UFC bantamweight stated he felt like Cormier wants him to lose.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul, Tommy Fury even in opening betting line

The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight is a tossup according to one opening betting line. Per sportsbetting.ag, Paul and Fury are both -115, meaning a bet of $100 would return almost $87. Both have a 53 percent chance of winning according to implied odds. Such a narrow line suggests...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

