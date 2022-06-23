ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police arrest man who allegedly drove a stolen car into a building, stabbed an elderly woman

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a man was arrested for an attempted carjacking just two days after he was arrested for a very similar crime. Monday, police say Donald Ray Shibley asked an elderly man for a ride to a casino.

The elderly man agreed to help Shibley and let him in his car. Shibley then asked the man to pull over at the Riverside Park Apartments near 77th and Riverside. There, Tulsa Police Lt. Justin Ridder says Shibley assaulted the older man and stole his car around 4 p.m.

“The victim ends up getting out of the driver side of the car, [then] the suspect slides over and takes his car,” Ritter told FOX23.

Later Monday night, police were called out to Mazzio’s near 11th and Harvard, where a stolen car had crashed into the restaurant.

“Turns out the vehicle is the victim’s vehicle that was carjacked at 77th and Riverside,” Ritter explained.

Shibley was taken to the hospital where police found out he was Native American.

“The suspect is [Native American] therefore the case falls under federal jurisdiction through McGirt,” said Ridder.

So the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was called in to take Shibley into their custody.

While at the hospital, Tulsa police and the FBI left Shibley unguarded. Police told FOX23 this decision isn’t unusual.

The hospital discharged Shibley sometime between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

After being discharged, he made his way to a QuikTrip in south Tulsa. While still wearing his hospital gown, police say Shibley attempted to steal another car from an elderly woman.

Police say the woman fought back, and Shibley stabbed her in the neck with a pen. The woman is expected to make a full recovery

Shibley ran, but police eventually caught up to him, and he was arrested. Shibley was taken back to the hospital Wednesday, but officers are guarding him this time.

Tulsa Police Cpt. Richard Meulenberg explained the choice to originally leave Shibley unattended at the hospital was “multi-factorial,” and police don’t have all the information on that choice at this time. The FBI also said this is an ongoing investigation, and they can’t comment at this time as well.

FOX23 did some digging into Shibley’s background, and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ records indicate his criminal history dates back to 1999. He was charged with armed robbery then, and he was convicted of arson in 2012. He was in and out of prison for various drug-related charges since then. His latest arrest was in 2019 for burglary. The Department of Corrections indicated he was released on parole in December 2021 and was set to get off parole in July.

Comments / 2

Chelsie Rena Hamilton
1d ago

Im glade the elderly women is ok and her injuries is not life threatening. The cops should be suspended, never heard of someone in custody being left unattended. Even if they didnt know whos custody he belonged to a pair of handcuffs would have been been better than none.

Reply
2
 

Tulsa, OK
