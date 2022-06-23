Person Taken To Hospital Following Traffic Collision in Desert Center

One person is dead after a traffic collision in Indio Friday evening. 5 others were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Two people had to be extricated from their vehicles. The crash happened on Hoover Avenue and Fred Waring Drive just after 6 p.m. There is no word on the severity of the injuries,
The post One dead, 5 injured in Indio crash appeared first on KESQ.
One person was killed in a collision near East Los Angeles Friday. The crash occurred at approximately 3:11 a.m. near the Soto Street off ramp and the connector road of the Santa Ana (101) Freeway and the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The person was...
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the side of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway and hit a tree. The crash was reported at 2:05 a.m. Thursday at Wardlow Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Noel Melendez, 27, died...
A man was killed Friday at a Riverside bus stop when a motorist veered off the road and ran into him, then plowed into two parked cars. The fatality occurred about 10 a.m. near the intersection of La Sierra Avenue and King Ranch Road, according to the Riverside Police Department.
Traffic Accident on Van Buren Boulevard Left One Fatality. According to the California Highway Patrol, the deadly incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on the westbound 91, just east of Van Buren Boulevard. Furthermore, the investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling at about 65 mph along the white lines between the...
Palm Springs Police closed North Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater wash Thursday morning due to a traffic collision and investigation. A statement from the department said the closure was between Interstate 10 and Via Escuela and involved a head-on collision with significant injuries. Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department said one driver
The post PSPD: Gene Autry Trail closed through Wash due to critical injury crash appeared first on KESQ.
A man was arrested following a fiery four-vehicle collision in Palmdale, police said Thursday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at approximately 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to the southbound Antelope (14) Freeway and East Barrels Springs Road where two of the vehicles were fully engulfed in flames, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.
Palm Springs Police closed North Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater wash Thursday morning due to a traffic collision and investigation. A statement from the department said the closure was between Interstate 10 and Via Escuela and involved a head-on collision with significant injuries. Police spokesman William Hutchinson said at least one person suffered critical injuries
The post PSPD: Gene Autry Trail closed due to traffic collision appeared first on KESQ.
A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon in Coachella. The crash happened near the TA Travel Center on Dillon Road shortly after 2:15 p.m. Deputies were called to a major injury traffic collision. First Responders arrived at the scene and transported the motorcyclist to a local
The post Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with semi-truck in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
A 25-year-old motorist was killed and his passenger injured in a speed-related collision near the entrance to the campus of Mt. San Jacinto College, authorities said Thursday. Jorge Paniagua of Hemet was fatally injured at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at North State Street and Sagecrest Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
One person was killed after their vehicle slammed into a tree off the side of I-710 Freeway in Long Beach Thursday morning. The single-vehicle collision was first reported just after 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Wardlow Road. Authorities pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene.California Highway Patrol officers were not sure what led up to the crash, but as a result, they issued a Sigalert for the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes in the area as they investigated the incident. All lanes were reopened as of 7:00 a.m.
Vehicle Accident on Rancho California Road Left One Fatality. The incident took place at Rancho California Road and Margarita Road at around 4:00 a.m., according to Temecula Officials. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that one vehicle was traveling east when it struck another car traveling south, for reasons currently unknown. Eventually...
RIALTO, Calif. — Three Rialto police officers were injured after a man drove his car into a patrol car helping out with a previous wreck and then sparred with additional arresting officers, police said Thursday, June 23. The incident unfolded on Wednesday, June 22, after officers responded to a...
A fire damaged a residence in Glendora Friday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 300 block of East Bennett Avenue at 7:52 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story structure in about an hour, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. The cause of the fire was...
Highway 74 is closed in both directions after a major injury crash near Vista Point. The crash was first reported at around 11:50 a.m. Officer David Torres of the California Highway Patrol said the crash was between a semi-truck and a Dodge Ram. The driver of the Dodge was airlifted to Desert Regional with major
The post Major injuries after a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert; Road closed in both directions appeared first on KESQ.
A brush fire erupted Thursday near Highway 74 on the west end of Perris, scorching two acres and threatening a commercial building as crews deployed to contain it. The blaze was reported at 4:20 p.m. on the north side of the highway, adjacent to Navajo Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a person stabbed around 11:17 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on East Garvey Avenue and North Merced in the city of El Monte. Upon arrival, officers reported one...
64-Year-Old Killed in Traffic Accident on 60 Freeway. The accident happened on June 18th, at about 5:44 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, Morgan’s BMW SUV struck a center divider and overturned across all lanes for reasons currently unknown, according to witnesses. Eventually, paramedics arrived and pronounced Morgan dead at...
First responders are at the scene of a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert, CAL FIRE confirmed. The crash was first reported at around 11:50 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on Mile Marker 89, which is just south of Vista Point. There are no additional details on the
The post Injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 74 in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0