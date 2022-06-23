ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

19-year-old faces 7 years to life in prison for 2020 bike path shooting in Chico

By Adam Robinson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICO, Calif. — A 19-year-old is currently facing seven years to life in prison after admitting to shooting a bicyclist on a bike path in Chico in 2020. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 19-year-old Deshawn Kelley pleaded guilty on Wednesday to attempted first-degree murder after committing the crime at...

