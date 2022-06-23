NYPD tweaks solo subway patrol policy after detective assaulted

The NYPD’s new solo transit patrol policy has already been updated, officials announced Wednesday, as officers will now be able to remain within eyesight of each other while working the city’s subway stations.

The adjustment came just two days into the controversial initiative — and less than 24 hours after a detective was assaulted while patrolling the Pennsylvania Avenue station in Brooklyn on his own Tuesday night.

“We are continuing with the solo patrol concept by spreading officers out on posts but with the caveat that they be within sight of one another,” an NYPD spokesperson said in a statement.

“This will increase visibility of police officers looking out for the riding public while at the same time looking out for each other,” the spokesperson said.

Mayor Eric Adams , who had touted original plan, said Wednesday that the adjustment was made after he spoke with Detectives’ Endowment Association leader Paul DiGiacomo and the head of the PBA, Patrick Lynch, late Tuesday.

“And the conversation was really, ‘how do we reach the goal that we want?’ How do we get the omnipresence and how do we make sure that our officers are safe?” Adams said at an unrelated press conference.

“We came with a real meeting of the minds of let’s have the separate solo patrol stay in eyesight of each other,” Adams said, adding, “This would allow the immediate backup with the communications that we currently have.

The new policy will allow NYPD officers to feel safer while patrolling. Paul Martinka

New York Mayor Eric Adams explained the reasoning behind the solo patrol tweak. Paul Martinka

“We [and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell] immediately said we have to adjust. We’re not going to be so rigid that we’re not going to adjust to accomplish the task that we need.”

The detective who was assaulted had told the 24-year-old suspect, Alex Eremin, to put out a cigarette he was smoking on the southbound platform on Tuesday night.

Eremin then threw himself down a flight of stairs, police said, and when the detective went to check on him, he allegedly tried to drag the detective down the rest of the stairs, police said.

During the struggle, Eremin allegedly made several attempts to grab the detective’s gun, police said.

Eremin was arrested and hit with several charges, including assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

“To that hero officer, thank you for your service. I thank God that he’s okay and the bad guy is in jail, a person who has a history of assault,” Adams said Wednesday.

Eremin had other recent run-ins with officers including allegedly spitting in the eye of an officer in February and allegedly assaulting another officer in May.