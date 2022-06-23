Vegetation fire burning in the Clam Beach area

Press release from the Rio Dell – Scotia Chamber of Commerce:. A new mural is about to be painted in Rio Dell and people are invited to have their likenesses (or those of a friend or family member, living or deceased) painted into it. Sponsored by the Rio Dell-Scotia Chamber of Commerce, it is being produced with partial funding from the City of Rio Dell’s Facade Project which encourages efforts to revitalize buildings in the downtown area. The more than 800 square foot image will spread across two sides of 99 Wildwood Avenue, a building at the corner of Wildwood and Monument which currently houses the Community Resource Center and formerly was home to a store owned by members of the Ambrosini family, long-time Rio Dell residents.

RIO DELL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO