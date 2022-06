SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee is reeling from accusations he doesn’t live in Del Paso Heights, which is within the district he represents, but rather, in the Granite Bay home his wife owns. “With all the things going on, the unhoused community, everything we are trying to fix with gas at $7, with lack of housing and rents soaring, I was off-guard. I was very shocked,” Loloee said in an exclusive interview with CBS13. Loloee bought this house in 2019 close to his nearby business Viva Supermarket, which he opened in 2014. Customers and the community asked him to...

