A memorial service will be held next week in Ontario for two El Monte Police Department officers who were fatally shot when they responded to a reported stabbing at a motel. The service for Sgt. Michael Paredes, 42, and Officer Joseph Santana, 31, will be held at 10 a.m. June 30 at Toyota Arena. The event will be closed to the public and media, but is expected to be live-streamed.

EL MONTE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO