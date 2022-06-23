Former FC Tucson Defender Sabrina Enciso Joins Club América Femenil

Great Cabin in the Woods; just steps from the national forest! Fully Remodeled, turn-key home with all the furnishings included! This cabin supplies all of the modern amenities while keeping that cozy cabin feel. The owners have added an en suite master bath and updated the entire home with quality furnishings and decor. Stacked stone fireplace, granite countertops throughout, jacuzzi tub in guest bath, security system, kitchen granite island, french doors off dining room to exterior, new flooring and paint throughout, newer windows and doors, washer and dryer and so much more! Make this a priority stop on your showing list! Call Lara 909-904-7701 for questions and/or more details.
