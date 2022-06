Two tiny Nigerian dwarf goats have joined the Farmyard at Roger Williams Park Zoo and you'll soon see them roaming the contact yard too. I recently had the joy of taking my daughters to Roger Williams Park Zoo for an afternoon of animals and was kind of surprised by all the new babies at the historic Providence zoo. In just the last few years the sloths, tamarins, sea otters, tamanduas, grey wolves, giant anteaters, howlers monkeys, and flamingos have all welcomed newborns. Now baby goats are at the zoo too.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 3 HOURS AGO