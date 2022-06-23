Details on the 'Queers of Noise Dyke March After Party' Saturday at Berlin Under A

The Ailey Spirit Gala took place on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at New York City's own Lincoln Center. On Thursday, June 16, Artistic Director Robert Battle led Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Ailey Spirit Gala as part of their 2022 Lincoln Center. Including Honorary Chair Grammy® Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning actress, singer, and producer Cynthia Erivo, other star-studded guests included prominent figures in the worlds of entertainment, business, philanthropy, and politics attended the gala such as Lena Waithe, Legendary Damon, Tremaine Emory, Savion Glover, Ally Love, Amy Poehler, Amy Sherald and, TK Wonder.
