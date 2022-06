The Warm Springs Nation Little League is prepping for the Oregon District 5 Little League All-Star Tournament kicking off this weekend. Today they will start with opening ceremonies at the Madras High School football field and games will start tomorrow. The Major Girls Softball will have their first game at 9am tomorrow morning against Crook County. The Minor Baseball Chief will have their first game tomorrow at 11:30am against Crook County and the Major Baseball Lil Bucks will be taking on Redmond tomorrow at 2pm. If you’re not busy, come on out and support Warm Springs Youth. Also taking place tomorrow is the Veteran’s Parade in Warm Springs, honoring all Veteran’s, it begins at 11am near the old Elementary school.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO