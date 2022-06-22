ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Asian Carp get a new name

wlsam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe invasive species has been rebranded as “copi,” a play...

www.wlsam.com

Q985

How Illinois Residents Can Find Farmers And Avoid High Grocery Prices

It is no secret that inflammation is happening everywhere. The most talked-about form is easily gas prices. The other day I came across a Facebook memory complaining about the cost of gas being $3.67 a gallon. How great would it be if prices were that cheap today? But, it isn't just gas that's crushing the average person's bank account.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

West Nile Virus detected in 7 Illinois counties

CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois health officials are warning residents to be proactive to reduce the risk of contracting the West Nile Virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says the virus has been detected in mosquito batches in seven different counties:. DuPage County. Cook County. Will County. Logan...
ILLINOIS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Illinois Duck Hunters Share Insane Video Of Tornado Heading Straight For Their Blind

When the duck hunters become the “sitting ducks” themselves… It’s no secret that storms seem to be rising in the lately. Whether it’s devastating tornadoes, destructive hurricanes, storms, droughts, wildfires… Mother Nature just seems to be angry. And while there are always crazy videos from any storm, I don’t think I’ve seen one like this. A few years back, a group of Illinois duck hunters got a front-row seat to a tornado near Havana, Illinois. According to NBC 25 News, Jace […] The post Illinois Duck Hunters Share Insane Video Of Tornado Heading Straight For Their Blind first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Worth A Detour? 10 Of The Most Naughty Town Names in Illinois

Every state has at least one town that has the name of an innuendo. In Illinois' case, it has at least 10. If you're taking a road trip this summer, you may pass by a few of them. Some may be provocative, some just outright weird. While they may not be as famous as Chicago, you likely won't forget them. So here are 10 of the most naughty town names in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

EPA issues drinking water advisory: What does it mean for you?

Melanie Benesh, legislative attorney for the Environmental Working Group joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how pollutants known as “forever chemicals” are being found in water in cities across the country, and what it means for people in Illinois. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Drought declared in Central Illinois

The latest Drought Monitor came out this Thursday morning, and as expected, we have seen a spreading and intensification of dry conditions across Central Illinois. What you can see above is the comparison between today’s Drought Monitor and the one that came out last Thursday. Due to temperatures in the 80s, 90s, and even 100’s […]
ENVIRONMENT
advantagenews.com

Lawmakers frustrated over blocked rail crossings and late passenger trains

The head of the Federal Railroad Administration recently went on the defensive regarding poor on-time service by Amtrak trains in Illinois taxpayers subsidize. During a recent House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials hearing examining freight rail safety, Federal Railroad Administration head Amit Bose was asked for solutions to the chronically blocked rail crossings that occur in many Illinois communities, especially Decatur and Bement.
ILLINOIS STATE

