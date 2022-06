KVUE — Austin homebuyers are paying far more than many other homebuyers in the U.S., according to a recent study. Homebuyers in the city are paying a whopping 67.7 percent more for homes than they would in a normal housing market, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. That makes Austin the second-most overpriced metropolitan city in the country.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO